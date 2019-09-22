Houston Texans vs Los Angeles Chargers: Game Preview

by Angel Rick Leal

Game Info

Houston Texans vs Los Angeles Chargers

Sunday – September 22 – 3:25 p.m.

TV: CBS

Dignity Health Sports Park – Carson, CA

Records Before Game

Houston Texans ( 1 – 1 )

LA Chargers ( 1 – 1 )



The Houston Texans come in todays matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers as a underdog. This is the second of three games in which the Texans are considered a underdog. That doesn’t surprise me with the way they looked against Jacksonville last week. Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson has been sacked four or more times in each of the last eight games he has played. Maybe Deshaun needs to go out and take his lineman out to dinner. You always hear of QB’s doing that for their lineman. Maybe that’s just for a job well done? Who knows but he needs the protection and OB needs to figure out a way to get him that protection since he’s calling all the shots. In addition to blitzes, the Texans O-line will have to be on high alert with playmakers like Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram in the Chargers front seven. Deshaun will have to be aware of where they are at all times.

Both teams have the offensive weapons to put up big numbers, but this game is going to be defined by the defenses. Both sides have a fierce pass rush and while Rivers and Watson are the storyline coming in, it will be the defense that will set the tone. The Texans bounced back after a tough loss on the road and dodged a bullet finishing off Jacksonville 13-12 in a ugly win. They nearly lost outright but Jacksonville failed to convert a go ahead two-point conversion. Houston running back Carlos Hyde is currently number 7 in rushing yards with 173 with a 5.8 yards per carry.

So who wins Chargers vs Texans?

Prediction

LA Chargers – 17

Houston Texans – 21