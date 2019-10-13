Houston Texans vs Kansas City Chiefs: Game Preview

By Angel Rick Leal

Game Info

Houston Texans vs Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday – October 13 – 12:00pm

TV: CBS

Arrowhead Stadium – Kansas City, Missouri

Records Before Game

Houston Texans ( 3-2 )

Kansas City Chiefs ( 4-1 )

The Kansas City Chiefs were looking for a quarterback in the 2017 draft that included top prospects Texas Tech’s Patrick Mahomes and Clemson’s Deshaun Watson. The Chiefs even brought the two in for a workout. They moved up 17 spots in the first round of the NFL Draft that year from number 27 up to 10 and gave up two draft picks, including a first-rounder in 2018 according to Chiefs general manager Brett Veach, an assistant during the 2017 draft to John Dorsey, who was fired for reasons unrelated to the Mahomes pick shortly afterward. The Chiefs will be confronted with that decision when they face the Houston Texans today. The Texans moved up themselves in that 2017 draft to pick Watson two spots after Mahomes.

Deshaun Watson and his offense erupted for scores on eight of their 10 possessions last Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, with touchdowns coming on six of those drives. He tossed for five of those scores, and now has 11 touchdown passes in 2019, with one interception. Watson can throw to the best receiver in the game in All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins. He can go to Will Fuller V, who exploded for 14 catches, 217 yards and three scores against Atlanta. Keke Coutee with three catches to pick up 72 yards, Darren Fells caught a pair of touchdowns in that win. Texans veteran wide receiver Kenny Stills won’t play in Sunday’s road game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Texans want Stills to make a full recovery from a hamstring injury suffered against the Carolina Panthers two weeks ago. He will be replaced by Keke Coutee.

Patrick Mahomes is the reigning NFL MVP. He’s thrown 11 touchdowns this season and hasn’t been picked off. The Colts defense limited him and Kansas City to just 13 points in last Sunday’s loss. In 21 career regular season games before that, the lowest point total for the Chiefs had been 26, and they averaged 34.6 points per game in that span. Mahomes was sacked four times by Indianapolis.

Deshaun Watson’s career passer rating is 105.4 and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes passer rating is 112.4. The combined 217.8 is the highest combined career passer rating for any two quarterbacks in a game in the history of the NFL. Texans receiver DeAndre Hopkins played in his 100th game last week against the Falcons and has caught a pass in every single contest. If he makes a catch against the Chiefs, that’ll extend his streak to 101 games which will tie Hall of Fame star Randy Moss for the seventh-longest streak of games to start a career. With a sack against the Chiefs, Houston Texans DE J.J. Watt will pass Hall of Famer Warren Sapp for 40th all-time in NFL history.

Prediction

With Indianapolis defeating the Chiefs last week it goes to show you that on any given Sunday, anything can happen. This will be a exciting game to watch but look for Kansas City Chiefs Tight End, Travis Kelce to be a factor. He’s always been a credible threat.

Final Score

Houston Texans – 35

Kansas City Chiefs – 28