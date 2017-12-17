Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Preview

By Da’Vince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Houston Texans vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Sunday – December 17 – 12:00 p.m.

TV: CBS

EverBank Field – Jacksonville – Florida

Records Before the Game

Houston Texans (4-9, 1-5 Away)

Jacksonville Jaguars (9-4, 5-2 Home)

What will this weekend bring for the Texans. I love the make up of the this team. The offense, defense and special teams. This team could easily be a two loss team if all of the pieces were there. Seeing the roster on paper before the start of the season gave the illusion of a playoff team. Let’s take a look at this Sunday’s contest.

Why you shouldn’t watch this game

You have accepted that the team will be out of the playoffs and there’s no need to even care anymore.

Why you should watch this game

The Texans should continue to play well and build on the players they have healthy now instead of scrapping the last few games. Playing back up players in the last few games would give the fans something to ponder for next year.

Offensive Game Plan

The Texans offense has three key offensive weapons listed as questionable and could possibly miss this game. Andre Ellington, DeAndre Hopkins and Lamar Miller may miss this one. Knowing DeAndre Hopkins, he will give it a go. T. J. Yates will start under center and he will need all the help that he can get against a very physical Jaguars defense that’s ranked in the Top 10 in every defensive category in the NFL this year. The offense has to score points and keep the Jaguar offense off the field.

Defensive Game Plan

The Texans defense has to be physical from the start. Blake Bortels is playing like a Pro Bowler this year. Over the last three seasons he was labeled a bust, a wasted pick and mediocre. He has the Jaguars clicking on all cylinders. He and Marquis Lee have connected on countless play extending drives for scores. Running back Leonard Fournette is a physical runner between the tackles and can wear a defense down during the course of the game. The defense has they ability to stop the Jaguars but can they do it is the question.

Prediction

ESPN is picking the Jaguars to win this one easily! The Texans has a 23.5% chance of winning on the road. Can they prove the critics wrong? The over/under is 39 so take the over. Its the safest bet. I’m taking the Texans by 4! Call me crazy…