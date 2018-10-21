By: Angel Rick Leal

Game Info

Houston Texans vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Sunday – October 21 – 12:00 p.m.

TV: CBS

TIAA Bank Field – Jacksonville, Florida

Records Before The Game

Houston Texans (3-3, 1-2 Away)

Jacksonville Jaguars (3-3, 2-1 Home)

Houston Texans

The Houston Texans head over to Jacksonville to face the Jaguars who are currently on a three game winning streak with wins against the Indianapolis Colts, Dallas Cowboys and the Buffalo Bills. The Texans players feel good about themselves and roll into this game with a ton of momentum. Only thing is they roll into this matchup without starting right guard Zach Fulton. The Texans offensive line and their starting offensive tackles have collectively allowed the most pressures in the NFL this year. Fulton’s absence could make the Texans offensive line more vulnerable to Jacksonville’s defensive front seven with the possibility of greater pressure up the middle on Texans QB Deshaun Watson who’s still recuperating from his chest injury.

Defensively the Houston Texans have played phenomenal. JJ Watt has been a one man wrecking crew and Jadeveon Clowney is playing like there’s no tomorrow. The Texans only real issue has been injuries in the secondary with Kevin Johnson and Aaron Colvin being out. Rookie safety Justin Reid has played exceptionally well and may be yet another solid long term piece added to the defense. A definite picker-upper is the fact that safety Andre Hal has been added to the active roster. In May he was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma, but it is now in remission.

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars in need of rushing help with Lenard Fournette being out indefinitely with a hamstring injury, traded a fifth round draft pick to the Cleveland Browns for running back Carlos Hyde on Friday. It will be Fournette’s third consecutive game and fifth overall that he has missed with the injury.

Last week the Dallas Cowboys beat the Jaguars 40-7 and dominated the game from the opening drive. The Cowboys scored on all four first half possessions to open up a 24-0 lead. Could the Texans dominate like the Cowboys did against the Jaguars? We’ll see…

This is going to be a challenging game. Whichever defense and special teams plays the best and takes the football away the most will win in my opinion.

Game Prediction

Houston Texans – 21

Jacksonville Jaguars – 17