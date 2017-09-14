Houston Texans vs.Cincinnati Bengals Preview

By Da’Vince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Houston Texans vs Cincinnati Bengals

Thursday – September 14 – 7:25 p.m.

TV: NFL

Paul Brown Stadium – Cincinnati – Ohio

Records Prior to the Game

Houston Texans (0-1, 0-0 Away)

Cincinnati Bengals (0-1, 0-1 Home)

Last week the Texans lost a game that they should’ve won easily. I can’t believe that they let that one get away to the Jaguars at home. The Texans looked like last year’s team by not protecting the quarterback and the run blocking scheme looked like a high school junior varsity team at best. Tom Savage started at quarterback and after he got banged up, they brought in rookie quarterback DeShaun Watson and he was the change of pace they needed. As the offense sputtered the O-line put Watson under duress as well.

Why you should watch this game

Houston has to win this game. The organization is in a panic after last week’s loss. Now they are the underdogs this week and the fans want to see a change at quarterback!

Offensive Game Plan

The key on the offense rests on the shoulders of Chris Clark, Kendall Lamm, Xavier Su’a-Filo, Chad Slade, Nick Martin. I will never call a man sorry or lazy, but the O-line has to mesh and protect the quarterbacks. You can’t blame Tom Savage for running for his life when your quarterback uniform is the dirtiest uniform on the team. He needs protection! The offense needs to play DeShaun Watson because he more mobile of the two quarterbacks and the Bengals defense is very physical. Tom Savage will be a sitting duck like he was last week if he plays.

Defensive Game Plan

Andy Dalton is looking to put the ball in the air this week. Wideout A. J. Green had 5 receptions for 74 yards and he is chomping at the bit to play Thursday night. Giovani Bernard will get the bulk of the carries. Stopping the offense will be difficult but possible with the Bengals having their own problems with their offensive line as well. Last week Giovani Bernard had 7 carries for 40 yards.

Prediction

I’m going with the Texans in this one. ESPN has the Bengals at 64.1% chance of winning.

The over/under is 38! Take the under watch the defenses stifle the offenses. If you like a defensive game tune into the NFL channel on Thursday night. Texans 17 – Bengals 10