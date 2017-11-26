Houston Texans vs Baltimore Ravens Preview

By Da’Vince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Houston Texans vs Baltimore Ravens

Monday – November 27 – 7:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

M&T Bank Stadium – Baltimore – MD

Records Before the Game

Houston Texans (4-6, 1-3 Away)

Baltimore Ravens (5-5, 2-2 Home)

Houston beat Arizona by 10 last week. Andre Johnson was inducted into Houston’s Ring Of Honor. So one might say that Houston had a good week last week. Now Baltimore is waiting at home for the Texans. Baltimore’s defense is waiting to test that offensive line of Houston. Tom Savage looked comfortable last week. Will he be comfortable this week? Let’s take a look that this week’s contest.

Why you shouldn’t watch this game

You’re beaten down from last week’s Thanksgiving holiday travels and you’ve got a “case of the Mondays” begging you to call it an early night.

Why you should watch this game

The Texans looked good last week and you believe that the team has reached its turning point and ready to make a playoff run in the division.

Offensive Game Plan

Running the ball will be a bit difficult this week. The Ravens are giving up 144 yards on the the ground and 180 passing yards. There’s no possible way that the rush defense will take a break on stopping the run. Houston has to find a way to block the Ravens front four. The offense is averaging 128 yards on the ground which would be a headache game planning against a stingy defense. How do you jump start a dead running game? You play your full back and add an extra blocker to run the ball. Running will be the key this week for the Texans.

Defensive Game Plan

The Ravens offense can be stopped. Their offense has struggled just like the Texans. The Ravens offensive line mirrors the Texans. Pass protection is struggling at best. The Texans defensive line will have a ball in the Ravens backfield and Joe Flacco is the target. When Flacco is under pressure he’s known to turn the ball over. At this point of the season Flacco has 11 interceptions and six fumbles lost in 10 games.

Prediction

ESPN is picking the Ravens to win this one. The over/under is 38! This will be a defensive game from start to finish. The kicking game will be key for both teams this week. I’m picking the Texans this week. The Ravens defense will eventually get tired.

Final Score

Houston 17 – Baltimore 10