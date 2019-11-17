Houston Texans vs Baltimore Ravens: Game Preview

By Angel Rick Leal

Game Info

Houston Texans vs Baltimore Ravens

Sunday – November 17 – 12:00 p.m.

TV: CBS

M&T Bank Stadium – Baltimore, Maryland

Records Before Game

Houston Texans ( 6-3 )

Baltimore Ravens ( 7-2 )

Could this be a potential playoff preview featuring two of the best Quarterbacks in the NFL? Houston has a one game lead in the AFC South and is coming off its bye week. The Texans easily defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in England 26-3 with Deshaun Watson completing 22 of 28 passes for 201 yds and two touchdowns. Runningback Carlos Hyde rushed for a season best 160 yds. Watson is definitely in the running for league MVP so far completing over 70% of his passes for 2,432 yards, 18 TD’s and only 5 interceptions.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has thrown for 2,036 yards with 15 TD’s while adding 702 yards rushing and six TD’s. Jackson has also surpassed his 2018 rookie rushing record despite having 41 fewer carries but is still on pace to join Michael Vick as the only NFL QB to rush for 1,000 yards in a season which he set in 2006.

The Baltimore Ravens hold a 7-2 lead in the all time series with 6-2 in the regular season and 1-0 during the playoffs. Their last meeting was in 2017 when the Ravens won 23-16 in Baltimore.

Prediction

The Baltimore Ravens have scored 20 or more points in every game this season. If the Texans ae able to take down the Ravens, it will be from Deshaun Watson playing mistake free football, while converting in the red zone. Overall, I think the Ravens offense is superior to the Texans defense to the point the Ravens will continue controlling the game as they have for the past month or so. Teams that ae unable to grasp control of the game and force the Ravens to play from behind haven’t been able to catch up, although Houston’s QB Deshaun Watson is among the NFL’s best at doing so.

Final Score

Houston Texans – 35

Baltimore Ravens – 33