By Da’Vince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Houston Texans vs Carolina Panthers

Wednesday – August 8 – 6:30 p.m.

TV: NFL

Bank of America Stadium – Charlotte – North Carolina

It’s the first preseason game for both clubs. Houston has high hopes going into the 2017-2018 season with a healthy squad on both sides of the ball. But the question this year will be who’s starting at quarterback for the Texans this year. Let’s take a look at this contest and the players on both sides of the ball.

Why you shouldn’t watch this game

Why you should watch this game

The Texans were on the cusp of going deeper into the playoffs but the play at quarterback cost them dearly down the stretch. Rookie DeShaun Watson is the new face of the offense and we want to see him under center.

Offense

On Monday, Coach O`Brien named Tom Savage as the starter for the first preseason game. Texans fans pretty much knew that he would start him. Last year he played pretty good by relieving Brock Osweiler who`s been traded to the Cleveland Browns. Rookie quarterback DeShuan Watson will play in the second quarter and Brandon Weeden will finish the game under center. “It`s important,” Savage said. “Every time we strap those pads on and go out there it`s important. It`s going to be a good test for us to go out there against a live opponent, and it going to feel good to get hit.” Let`s see how the quarterback carousel plays out in Carolina this week.

Defense

We can talk all day about J.J. Watt and Jadaveon Clowney coming off the edges. The defense has been the lifeline of this team since the rebirth of The Houston Oilers oops, I mean Houston Texans. The key is Brian Cushing at linebacker! He`s the key to stopping the opponents run game because teams run away from him. Under sized as a defensive pass rusher his speed and ball sniffing abilities has the defense set to disrupt opposing offenses this as long as hes healthy.

Snack Scale

The spread is set in Houston’s favor by 2.The over/under is 36.On a snack scale I give this game a #1 with cheese and jalapenos from What-A-Burger substitute onion rings for fries.

(On a scale of 1 to 10 … This one is a 6!) The Texans will win this by 9 points!