Houston Texans depart ways with Head Coach /GM Bill O’Brien

by Angel Rick Leal

The Houston Texans have parted ways with Head Coach Bill O’Brien who was hired by the McNair family in 2014 after he spent two years at Penn State. During his seven seasons in Houston, Coach O’Briend went 52-48 and helped Houston bring four division titles.

In a statement released from Cal McNair, Chairman and CEO of the Houston Texans:

“On behalf of my family and our entire organization, I want to sincerely thank Bill O’Brien and his family for their impact on our franchise. Bill’s leadership moved our organization forward as he guided us to four AFC South division championships, 52 wins and multiple playoff appearances during his tenure. Bill proved himself as a coach and leader in this league. I spoke with him earlier today and told him we are moving in a different direction. Romeo Crennel will serve as our interim head coach for the remainder of the 2020 season. We have a talented team and I have no doubt our players and staff will rally to make Texans fans proud as we aim to win championships and do great things for the City of Houston.”

The Houston Texans dropped to 0-4, the franchise’s worst start since 2008, with a 31-23 loss to the previously winless Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Coach O’Brien drew considerable criticism this past offseason after trading three time All Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for a package that included running back David Johnson and a second round pick. Hopkins is currently leading the NFL this season with 39 receptions and ranks fourth with 397 receiving yards.