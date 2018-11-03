Houston Cougars at SMU Mustangs: Homecoming Game Preview

By Zach Walker

Game Info

Houston Cougars vs SMU Mustangs

Saturday – November 3 – 6:00 p.m.

TV: ESPNU

Gerald J. Ford Stadium – Dallas, Texas

Records Before the Game

Houston Cougars: 7-1 (4-0 in AAC)

SMU Mustangs: 3-5 (2-2 in AAC)

Who’s got the advantage?

When SMU has the ball:

Man, just one more tackle being made in the field, on the Bearcats’ final drive, and there is a totally different tone going into this daunting game versus the Houston Cougars. Kyran Mitchell had a chance at putting that game in the ground and pulling a solid upset, but aggressive play on defense, if it doesn’t take, leaves a large void for the offense to exploit. And the Bearcats’ quarterback sidestepped the Mustangs’ excellent linebacker, took the slice of daylight and put Cincinnati in position to kick his team into overtime. In the extra time, SMU’s Ben Hicks got picked off and the game ended in that ball going Cincinnati’s way. Crushing blow to SMU, who played the game that they wanted to and ended up catching the L in overtime. The Mustangs have had their most impressive win in the last few decades happen two seasons ago, when the Mustangs pulled a massive upset of the Cougars.

Hicks must put that last throw far behind him, burn the film, anything else he can do to get over it, because he’s going to have to throw. The Cougars aren’t going to stop unless they are otherwise slowed down. The Houston Cougars roll into Dallas with the strongest offense in the land. Seriously, they lead the nation in total offense and for the side dish, they’re second in college football in scoring. Like the last few games have shown, the running game isn’t going to stomp the Mustangs, so it’s going to be up to the passing game to pace with the Cougars. James Proche and Reggie Roberson COULD have massive games, and if things are going to get hot under the collar for Houston, they’re going to have to.

What will it take for the Mustangs to win?

Exploit the soft defense of Houston, and do as they will do, and throw the ball ALL OVER the field. Get creative, the key to an upset is getting loose with the reigns. A possible bullet dodge for the Mustangs, is Ed Oliver (1st Round Prospect – Top-10 type player) MIGHT miss the game with a bone bruise on his knee that kept him out of Houston’s game last week.

Prediction

Houston 65

SMU 45