Houston Baptist Huskies at SMU Mustangs: Game Preview

By Zach Walker

Game Info

Houston Baptist Huskies vs SMU Mustangs

Saturday – September 29 – 6:00 p.m.

TV: ESPN3

Gerald J. Ford Stadium – Dallas, TX

Records Before the Game

SMU Mustangs: 1-3 (1-0 in AAC)

Houston Baptist Huskies: 1-2

Who’s got the advantage?

When SMU has the ball: It really can’t be understated just how big of a win last week’s victory over the Naval Academy was. An overtime thrill ride, with the Mustangs answering the Navy touchdown with a great throw and catch between Ben Hicks and James Proche, then the bold two point move for the win. It was a great victory, especially given that it had been twelve straight losses at the hands of Navy, with the last victory being in the 20th century. But, even greater than that, it was a victory, in conference, before this game against HBU. The Mustangs have had a grueling schedule thus far, maybe the toughest in the nation, taking into account where the SMU program is versus the opponents played to this point. But it means that this must win game wouldn’t be their only win rolling into the meat of their American conference schedule. William Brown looked pretty sharp, and mighty capable to boot, throwing for 150 yards and a pair of scores off of close to seventy percent passing. It’s going to be a game where the Mustangs will play both Brown and Hicks, and see which one responds better, and that’ll be an indication of who gets the nod into AAC play. Reggie Roberson had the turbo button jammed on his 98 yard kick return touchdown. James Proche is a special player, his catch radius is truly something to marvel at. Knowing that the ball doesn’t have to be perfect, that it just has to be in the area code and Proche has a shot at it is an unbelievable asset for an offense. Braeden West, like I’ve been saying since his freshman season, is the right weapon for the job. It’s his vision and lateral movement, then burst that sets him apart from the pack.

When Houston Baptist has the ball: For the Mustangs to have beaten Navy, they needed to get in lanes and make the unglamorous tackles to keep the Navy team from camping out on the field. It was a great team response by the Mustangs’ defense.

What will it take for the Mustangs to win?

This is a game that the Mustangs cannot slip and lose. Do what you brought these Huskies in for, and beat them. Plain and simple.

Prediction

SMU – 54

HBU 20