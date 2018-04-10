Houston Astros: Take Series from San Diego Padres

By Lauren Leal

The San Diego Padres showed up to play in the land of World Series Rings at Minute Maid Park. They gave the Houston Astros a run for their money Friday night to start the series. However, the next night the Astros bounced back in a 10 inning win with a a line drive to even the series. The rubber match game played on Sunday saw the Stros close out the house with a 2-1 series win.

Game 1

Heading into Game 1 the Padres held a losing 1-6 record to start the series. It was a pretty quiet night for the Astros. A surprising start to the game as Pirela singled left and Hosmer walked, advancing Pierla to second. Renfroe’s AB grounded to third allowing Pierla to score for the Padres. The one and only run scored by Houston was made by SS Carlos Correa with a sacrifice fly hit to center, allowing Springer to reach home plate. San Diego continued their magic in the fifth as yet again, Pirela doubled to right, scoring Hedges and Margot. At the end the game, Villanueva doubled left and Hosmer scored. 4-1 Padres.

Game 2

Game 2 had a lot of potential, but San Diego nor Houston could get their bats hot. Scoreless but not pointless that is, until the 10th inning where history was made. The Houston Astros took home the win after a line drive enters the scorebook. Alex Bregman reached first base on an in-field single and Derek Fisher scored. 1-0 Astros.

Game 3

Sunday’s game worried the fans of Houston until the bottom of the 5th. Astros Catcher Max Stassi made his 2018 debut with a homer to left, driving in Reddick and Gonzales. The momentum continued in the sixth, but not for Houston. The Padres Catcher Austin Hedges grounded to Carlos Correa but would drive in Chase Headley making the score 3-1 in favor of the Stros. The game would remain tight over the next few innings. Then the Astros would close out the game with Josh Reddick hitting a dinger (362 feet) to right. Final 4-1 Astros.

Check out our images from the Padres/Astros series right here

Upcoming Schedule – All Times Central

4/9 @Twins 7:10 p.m.

4/10 @Twins 7:10 p.m.

4/11 @Twins 12:10 p.m.

4/13 vs Rangers 7:10 p.m.

4/14 vs Rangers 3:05 p.m.

4/15 vs Rangers 7:00 p.m.