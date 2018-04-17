Houston Astros: A Pretty Dismal Week

By Rick Leal

The Houston Astros started off the week dropping two games to one of the hottest MLB teams with a 8-2 record. This week they faced the Minnesota Twins and Texas Rangers winning only two of their last 6 games.

vs Minnesota Twins (1-2 Series Loss)

Game 1 – Justin Verlander controlled this game from the start pitching seven innings and giving up only four hits while striking out nine batters. JD Davis and Marwin Gonzalez both had hits in separate innings to bring in Carlos Correa each time to give the Astros a 2-0 lead. Correa went 2 for 4 the night to help give his team a 2-0 win over the Twins.

Game 2 – Up until this game the Astros pitching staff hadn’t allowed an earned run in twenty eight innings. Houston’s Dallas Keuchel turned in one of his worst games this season by giving up six hits, three runs. He did have six strikeouts. Twins pitcher Jake Odorizzi worked five innings only giving up one run with four strikeouts. Twins Mauer went two for three and had three RBI’s to give his team a 4-1 victory over the Astros.

Game 3 – Astros pitcher Lance McCullers started this game and seemed to be in control until the bottom of the fourth inning when he gave up eight earned runs. Eddie Rosario and Max Kepler led the team with three RBI’s a piece with Kepler scoring three runs. Twins pitcher Kyle Gibson threw for seven innings and gave up five runs and had four strikeouts to help his team take the series with a score of 9-8.

vs Texas Rangers (1-2 Series loss)

Game 1 – Astros George Springer led off with a homerun to start the game like he did opening day to give the Astros a 1-0 lead. From there it was the Astros Gerrit Cole show who controlled the game pitching seven innings allowing only two runs and fourteen strikeouts. Springer hit another homerun in the bottom of the fifth inning giving the Astros a 2-0 lead. Rangers Joey Gallo hit a solo homerun in the top of the seventh along with Robinson Chirinos. In the eighth inning Gonzales got a base hit with Fisher on first to score and lead his Astros to a 3-2 win over the Rangers.

Game 2 – Astros pitcher Charlie Morton and Rangers pitcher Mike Minor both pitched three scoreless innings until the bottom of the fourth as the Astros scored five runs. With two runners on base, Astros Yuli Gurriel knocked one into the Crawford boxes to go up 3-0. Rangers Guzman and Gallo went 2-5 with 2 RBI’s and Beltre hit his first homerun of the season. The Rangers took this game to ten innings and won 6-5.

Game 3 – This day marked the 69th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking Major League Baseball’s color barrier, and the MLB and every ball club celebrated Jackie Robinson Day by wearing the number 42 jerseys. Astros ace pitcher, Justin Verlander pitched eight innings and struck out eleven batters, gave up one run, a solo by Rangers Robinson Chirinos. Forty Four year old Bartolo “Big Sexy” Colon pitched over seven innings, striking out seven Astros. Yuli Gurriel had men on base and hit a sac fly to center field to bring in Carlos Correa to even the score 1-1. In the 10th inning with Gallo and Guzman on base, Robinson Chirinos hit the wall and drove in the runners to give his team a 3-1 win over the Astros.

The Astros will be on the road for the week and coming off the top of the rotating pitching schedule, so it will be interesting to see how they fair away from home.

