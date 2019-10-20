Houston Astros defeated the New York Yankees to advance to the World Series against the Washington Nationals

by Angel Rick Leal

Jose Altuve crushed New York Yankees pitcher Aroldis Chapman slider and hit a walk off two run homer in the ninth inning to score George Springer for a 6-4 win over the Yankees in Game 6 on Saturday night at a packed house at Minute Maid Park. The Astros won the best of seven game series, 4-2 to capture the Pennant and extend their season to the World Series for the second time in three season.

The Houston Astros will play host to Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park against the National League Champion Washington Nationals. The Houston Astros are sending Gerrit Cole to the mound for Tuesdays opener at MMP with the Washington Nationals Max Scherzer his likely foe.

Game Info

Washington Nationals vs Houston Astros

Tuesday – October 22 – 7:08 CST

TV: Fox

Minute Maid Park – Houston, Texas