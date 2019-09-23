Hot Rods & Horsepower coming to Texas Motor Speedway – September 27-29

Ft. Worth, TX – Goodguys returns to the Texas Motor Speedway for a three- day celebration of the American hot rod! The Great American Speedway will host the Goodguys 27th Summit Racing Lone Star Nationals, September 27-29 for a three-day celebration of the American hot rod. This fall gathering that has become a “must attend” event on the Goodguys schedule as over 2,500 candy colored and chromed hot rods, customs, classics, muscle cars and trucks will fill up the giant infield of Texas Motor Speedway bringing hot rodding to the DFW metro! Again in 2019, the event will host show cars and trucks up to 1987. IN 2018, the cutoff year for many events on the Goodguys schedule was expanded to include the later model vehicles.

At the 27th Summit Racing Lone Star Nationals car lovers will get a close-up glimpse of just how eclectic the modern-day hot-rodding scene is though in spirit – the Goodguys core message is unchanged after over 36 years – having fun with cars. Acres of 1987 & earlier show cars glistening with candy colors will sprawl throughout the infield of TMS taking many on a trip back in time. The sight of all those classic cars takes us back to a simpler time in our history. The event is also a great history lesson wheels, providing a glimpse into our automotive history.

On Saturday, September 28th, automotive designer, artist and TV personality, Chip Foose presented by Magnaflow will make a guest appearance at the Goodguys 27th Summit Racing Lone Star Nationals at Texas Motor Speedway. He will have two autograph sessions on Saturday, September 28 from 10 am to noon and again from 2 pm to 4 pm. He’s there only one day–Don’t miss your chance to catch up with this automotive legend!

For those who have the need for speed, the shrill sound of rubber meeting pavement will fill the air with excitement as competitors in the Goodguys AutoCross, a closed performance race course, vehicle speed & agility meet to battle it out in a weekend long fastest-car-wins contest of speed & skill. Again, this year the event features the Big Hoss Shootout AutoCross presented by Summit Racing. Qualifying will be held on Friday and early Saturday for these two 8-car field showdowns. One ladder of 8 will feature the PRO and PRO X competitors and the second ladder will showcase the Street Machine, Truck and Hot Rod competitors. The winner of each segment of the Big Hoss Shootout will punch their ticket to the Duel in the Desert, the Final Shootout will take place at the 22nd Southwest Nationals, November 16 at WestWorld.

Back by popular demand, the Goodguys Nitro Thunderfest dragster exhibition will bring old school drag racing to life! The Nitro Thunderfest has become a tradition at many of the Goodguys events! Watch as 4 front-motored, nitro burnin’ vintage top fuel dragsters and funny cars fire and roar to life! Drag racing enthusiasts young and old will enjoy the “cackle” of these resurrected pieces of automotive racing history! Bring your earplugs and join us for this blast of racing history! Nitro Thunderfest times are Friday at 1pm and Saturday at noon and 2 pm.

The burnout contest returns to the 27th Summit Racing Lone Star Nationals The burnout contest will go off on Saturday at 12:30, tech will open an hour before. A vehicle must go through tech to compete. Smoke ‘Em if you got ‘Em!

For those who need to do some shopping for a project, there’s the midway featuring multi-million-dollar custom big rig tractor trailers (a show in and of themselves) offering high-performance parts and accessories to budding hot rodders and do-it-yourselfers. Having the chance to interact directly with manufacturers has long been an appealing aspect of Goodguys events.

An exciting feature for the shopping experience this year– Summit Racing is bringing their catalog to life for a special shopping experience!! Event particpants and attendees will have the chance to visit the Super Summit by Summit Racing, a gathering of over 100 vendors all in the Cup Garage. Many of the manufacturers will have reps on hand to talk to customers and answer questions! This is a great opportunity to get your questions answered and get the right parts for your show car or truck.

For those bargain hunters, throw in a giant used car parts swap meet and car corral (world’s coolest used car gathering) and it’s literally auto-utopia for any red-blooded American with motor oil in their veins. For those shopping for a project car, the car corral is the place to go. Buyers and sellers are there to shop and sell.

There are fun things for the kids to do, too at the 27th Summit Racing Lone Star Nationals. Bring the kiddos and enjoy face painting, arts & crafts, games, coloring contest and more.

Spectre Performance All American Sunday on Sunday, September 29 offers owners of American made or powered show cars and trucks of all years to come inside the event to show off next to the 1987 and earlier iron. All American Sunday participants are eligible for awards and can join in the AutoCross on Sunday. Registration for All American Sunday takes place on site at the DFW Marriott and Golf Club across from the Texas Motor Speedway, beginning at 7 am.

What started over 36 years ago in March 1983 in Northern California Is still true today. Goodguys events are all about cars…driving them, showing them, and hanging out with other car guys. Our company motto says it best… “Goodguys…cool cars, cool people, good times!”

The Goodguys 27th Summit Racing Lone Star Nationals gates are open Friday and Saturday from 8am to 5pm and Sunday 8am to 3pm. General admission is $25 Friday and Saturday, $20 on Sunday, kids 7-12 $10. Spectator parking is free. Visit www.good-guys.com to purchase event tickets or to register a show car. Call Goodguys at (925) 838-9876 for more information. Active and retired military will receive a $5 off general admission discount with their military ID card.