Hot Rods, Customs, Classics and Horsepower coming to Texas Motor Speedway

Ft. Worth, TX – The weekend of March 17-19 the Texas Motor Speedway will be flooded with Cool Cars and Cool People Texas Style! Goodguys Rod & Custom Association is poised to bring their American hot rodding fun to Texas Motor Speedway in Ft. Worth, March 17-19 for the 7th edition of the Spring Lone Star Nationals. A gathering of over 2,000 candy colored and chromed hot rods, customs, classics, muscle cars and trucks, this event has become one of the “must attend” events on the Goodguys schedule and brings hot rodders from all over the US to the Lone Star state. Throw in the exhibits, Team Texas Stock car rides, food booths, Nitro Thunderfest dragster exhibition, Goodguys AutoCross racing and musical entertainment and you have a three day American hot rodding festival!

At the 7th Spring Lone Star Nationals, March 17-19 at the Texas Motor Speedway, fans will get a close up glimpse of just how eclectic the modern day hot rodding scene is though in spirit – the Goodguys core message is unchanged after over 30 years – having fun with cars. Acres of 1972 & earlier show cars glistening with candy colors will sprawl throughout the infield of TMS taking many on a trip back in time. The sight of all of those classic cars takes us back to a simpler time in our history.

Back by popular demand, the Nitro Thunderfest will display vintage dragster s and race cars at the event. On selected times Friday and Saturday, these beats will roar to life! Drag racing enthusiasts young and old will enjoy the “cackle” of these resurrected pieces of automotive racing history! Bring your earplugs and join us for this blast of racing history!

This year at the event, attendees will get an introduction to Project Frankenstein, a 1963 Ford Falcon Wagon being built by a group of hard working talented kids. Project Frankenstein, the brain child of Auto Clinics from Snyder, TX provides the opportunity for kids to learn and experience the trade of automotive engineering, building and fabricating one hot rod at a time. The goal is to create at automotive interest in students at a young age and teach them the basic skills of being an entrepreneur. Project Frankenstein will be on display at the event in the Cup Garage. You can meet the team that is currently working on the build.

For those who have the need for speed, the shrill sound of rubber meeting pavement will fill the air with excitement as competitors in the Goodguys AutoCross, a closed performance race course, vehicle speed & agility meet to battle it out in a weekend long fastest-car-wins contest of speed & skill. The AutoCross is included in the participant registration with the event. If you register a car in the show, you can put it on the track. Again this year, the Goodguys event season will showcase the AutoCross Shootout Finals qualifying at each event. The Duel in the Desert, the Final Shootout will take place at the 20th Southwest Nationals, November 18 at WestWorld in Scottsdale.

For those who need to do some shopping for a project, there’s the midway featuring multi-million dollar custom big rig tractor trailers (a show in and of themselves) offering high-performance parts and accessories to budding hot rodders and do-it-yourselfers. Having the chance to interact directly with manufacturers has long been an appealing aspect of Goodguys events. Throw in a giant used car parts swap meet car corral (world’s coolest used car gathering) and it’s literally auto-utopia for any red blooded American with motor oil in their veins.

There are fun things for the kids to do, too at the7th Spring Lone Star Nationals. There’s even a model car program sponsored by Revell that sends the little one’s home with their very own model kit forging big dreams to one day come back to the show with a life sized version. Plus the PPG coloring contest crafts, caricatures and other kids games.

Goodguys K&N Filters All American Sunday on March 19 offers owners of American made or powered show cars and trucks of all years to come inside the event to show off next to the 1972 and earlier iron. All American Sunday participants are eligible for awards, and can join in the AutoCross on Sunday. Registration for All American Sunday takes place on site at the DFW Marriott and Golf Club across from the Texas Motor Speedway, beginning at 7 am.

What started over 30 years ago in March 1983 in Northern California is still true today. Goodguys events are all about cars…driving them, showing them, and hanging out with other car guys. Our company motto says it best…“Goodguys…Cool Cars, Cool People, Good times.”

The Goodguys 7th Spring Lone Star Nationals gates are open Friday and Saturday from 8am to 5pm and Sunday 8am to 3pm. General admission is $20, kids 7-12 $6. Spectator parking is free. Visit www.good-guys.com to purchase event tickets or to register a show car. Call Goodguys @ (925) 838-9876 for more information. $17 general admission tickets are available at www.good-guys.com until midnight, 3/16 only.