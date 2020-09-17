Hot Chicks Chicken Coming to DFW

Hot Chicks Nashville Hot Chicken is slated to open four units in the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex by Spring 2021.

Hot Chicks is from local hospitality group, One Entertainment Group, the group behind Texas Republic, Theory Uptown, Cutie Pies Pizza, Playground bars, Landmark and The Yard.

Hot Chicks will use all fresh ingredients. Pickles, cole slaw (cut in house daily), sauces all made in

house and the chicken is fresh, not frozen. The bread is baked and delivered daily from a local artisan bakery. The chicken is Halal, dairy and peanut free in hopes of being more inclusive concept.

In addition to traditional fried Nashville Hot Chicken, Hot Chicks will also offer:

Grilled chicken with the 5 different heat levels

Nashville Chicken Tacos – Texas meets Nashville!

Loaded Fries – House-made crinkle cut fries loaded with tenders, cole slaw, cheese, pickles and Hot Chicks sauce

Big Salad topped with Nashville Chicken

Boozy Slushies – The Frozen John Daly (Sweet Tea/Lemonade swirl) is out of this world!

Fun Fact – There is no machine that can cut crinkle cut fries for restaurants. Each fry is cut by hand using a two-step process!

Hot Chicks will be hosting a slew of Pre-Opening Pop Ups before the locations open to give people a taste of the goodness that is about to come. The first Pop Up is going to be at Landmark Bar & Kitchen located at 3008 Bledsoe St, Fort Worth, TX 76107 from Monday Sept 21 – Sun Oct 4 th from 11AM – 9PM or when we food runs out. Go on over to HotChicksChicken.com and sign up for the newsletter to be the first to hear of the Pop Ups and Openings.