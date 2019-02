Dallas first all local music festival will return for it’s 10th year to Main Street Garden Park on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Like previous years the festival will feature art, wares, food, drink, and of course music. This years lineup includes the Toadies, Tripping Daisy, Seryn, Black Pumas, Marc Rebillet, The Suffers, Robert Ellis, The 40 Acre Mule, Isreal Nash, and Pearl Earl.

Early bird and VIP tickets are on sale now here.