Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Texas A&M proved to be too much for TCU in the opener of the 2019 season. A&M had 5 different players score, lead by Jack Greer’s 2 goals. TCU’s lone goal came on a power play by JT Goodliffe.

The two teams will face each other again Friday September 13th at the Euless Star Center.

Follow all teams from the TCHC league at https://www.texaschc.com/home