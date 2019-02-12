High banks and Hot Rods– the Goodguys 9th Spring Lone Star Nationals comes to Texas Motor Speedway, March 8-10

Ft. Worth, TX – The weekend of March 8-10 the Texas Motor Speedway will be the backdrop for a gathering of Cool Cars and Cool People Texas Style!! Goodguys Rod & Custom Association is set to kick off their 2019 event season at Texas Motor Speedway with the 9th edition of the Spring Lone Star Nationals. This “Disneyland for Gearheads” event features over 2,000 candy colored and chromed hot rods, customs, classics, muscle cars and trucks up through 1987. The event has become one of the “must attend” events on the Goodguys schedule and brings hot rodders from all over the US to the Lone Star state. Throw in the vendor exhibits, Team Texas Stock car rides, food booths, Nitro Thunderfest dragster exhibition, the burn out competition, Goodguys AutoCross racing and musical entertainment and you have a three-day American hot-rodding festival!

At the 9th Spring Lone Star Nationals the cars are the stars! Fans will get a close-up glimpse of just how eclectic the modern-day hot-rodding scene is though in spirit – the Goodguys core message is unchanged after 36 years – having fun with cars. Acres of 1987 & earlier show cars glistening with candy colors will sprawl throughout the infield of TMS taking many on a trip back in time. The newly expanded cutoff year for the event is bringing in some later model vehicles—Trans Ams, Grand Nationals, Square body trucks, Firebirds and more.

The tradition of old school drag racing continues with the Nitro Thunderfest display vintage dragster exhibition at the event. On selected times Friday and Saturday, these nostalgic beasts will roar to life! Drag racing enthusiasts young and old will enjoy the “cackle” of these resurrected pieces of automotive racing history! Bring your earplugs and join us for this blast of racing history!

For those who have the need for speed, the shrill sound of rubber meeting pavement will fill the air with excitement as competitors race the clock in the Goodguys AutoCross, a closed performance race course. It is a contest of speed & skill. Again in 2019, the AutoCross will feature a Saturday Shootout event. New this year will be the format of two 8 car shootout fields. With the newly added PRO-X class, the program will be even more competitive. The winner of each of the Saturday shootouts will be invited to the AutoCross season finale—the Duel in the Desert in Scottsdale in November. The AutoCross is included in the participant registration with the event. If you register a car in the show, you can put it on the track, after a quick tech process.

KC Mathieu of KC’s Paint Shop in Ft. Worth will be on hand as the Goodguys Builder’s Choice Award selector for the event. KC will pick 10 lucky award winners from the Builder’s Choice Area at the event on Saturday. KC’s Paint Shop, Hot Rods & Restorations is an award-winning automotive restoration shop where event detail is a priority. KC and his team are known for bringing modern technology and horsepower to classic cars, while appreciating and restoring that classic look.

For those who need to do some shopping for a project, there’s the midway featuring multi-million-dollar custom big rig tractor trailers (a show in and of themselves) offering high-performance parts and accessories to budding hot rodders and do-it-yourselfers. Having the chance to interact directly with manufacturers has long been an appealing aspect of Goodguys events. Throw in a giant used car parts swap meet car corral (world’s coolest used car gathering) and it’s literally auto-utopia for any red-blooded American with motor oil in their veins.

There are fun things for the kids to do, too at the 9th Spring Lone Star Nationals. Plus, the PPG coloring contest crafts, caricatures kids’ games and more.

Goodguys Spectre Performance All American Sunday on March 10 offers owners of American made or powered show cars and trucks of all years to come inside the event to show off next to the 1987 and earlier iron. All American Sunday participants are eligible for awards and can run in the AutoCross on Sunday also cruise the high banked oval at TMS. Registration for All American Sunday takes place at the DFW Marriott and Golf Club across from the Texas Motor Speedway, beginning at 7 am.

What started 36 years ago in March 1983 in Northern California Is still true today. Goodguys events are all about cars…driving them, showing them, and hanging out with other car guys. Our company motto says it best… “Goodguys…cool cars, cool people, good times”.

The Goodguys 9th Spring Lone Star Nationals gates are open Friday and Saturday from 8am to 5pm and Sunday 8am to 3pm. General admission is $25 Friday and Saturday, $20 Sunday, kids 7-12 $10. Spectator parking is free. Visit www.good-guys.com to purchase event tickets or to register a show car. Call Goodguys at (925) 838-9876 for more information. To get the full schedule for the weekend, event details or more, click on this link https://good-guys.com-slsn