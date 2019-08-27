Here’s Why You Should Encourage your Kids to Play Hockey

They are so many reasons why we love the game of hockey. These include the strength, the skill, the speed, as well as the strategy. However, there are even more great reasons why we should encourage our kids to play hockey. Let’s take a look at them.

Hockey is great exercise

This game is one of the best cardiovascular exercise games. Players get to alternate between skating and resting. These simple exercises will improve the efficiency of the cardiovascular system. As a result, it allows the system to bring oxygen to the muscles at a faster rate. Also, it actually helps to prevent any injuries that may come with other sports (played through games at the best online casinos usa) that are usually played using repetitive movements.

Lots of kids today are eating unhealthy foods. This is where hockey comes in. Hockey will give your child enough exercise to shed off the weight. Also, it improves their motor skills as it requires a high level of coordination. You can also expect their eye and hand coordination to be improved.

Builds character

This sport is played as a team. Inevitably, it teaches your kid true value of working with others. They will be forced to rely on their teammates, as well as cooperating with them. Team spirit is a very important thing which encourages responsibility, trust and sportsmanship too. All of these great characters can actually extend into adulthood, making them better in how they deal with other people.

Improves mental agility

The game is very fast. Players must develop their play in seconds because the game can change within seconds. Because of that, a player who learns to operate in an environment like that will eventually improve their skill when it comes to making decisions quickly, as well as making decisions while on their feet. Also to note is the fact that the game improves concentration.

Furthermore, this game is a game of strategy just like online casino blackjack, which means that that eventually, your child will be able to create, as well as make very important decisions within a matter of seconds.