- Heart of Dallas Bowl Preview
- Bulldogs Win Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
- Denver Broncos vs New Kansas City Chiefs Preview
- Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys: A Monday Night Party!
- Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl Preview
- Blitz Babe Abbey
- 5 Cowboys Going to the Pro Bowl
- Tough Season Continues for Mavericks
- Cowboys Slide Past Buccaneers
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys: Young Guns
Heart of Dallas Bowl Preview
-
- Updated: December 27, 2016
Game Info
Army Black Knights vs North Texas Mean Green
Tuesday – December 27 – 11:00 am
TV: ESPN
Cotton Bowl – Dallas – Texas
Records Before the Game
Army Black Knights (7-5)
North Texas Mean Green (5-7)
The North Texas Mean Green and Army Black Knights will square off in the seventh Heart of Dallas Bowl. This will be North Texas’ second appearance in the Heart of Dallas and a first for the Black Knights. This is Army’s first bowl game since the 2010 season and UNT’s first since the 2013 season.
North Texas finished with a record of 5-7, but thanks to the program’s Academic Progress Rate, they were eligible for a bowl. Army finished with a 7-5 record.
This season, North Texas has racked up a little over 4,000 total yards, including an average of 336 total yards per game. Army racked up nearly 5,000 total yards this season. They averaged about 330 rushing yards per game and 77 through the air. So UNT needs to be ready to stop the running game. Army is second in the nation in rushing yards. They average 310 yards per game.
This will be the second time these two teams will meet this season. Back in October, these two met in Michie Stadium, and UNT came out on top 35-18. The Mean Green forced seven turnovers and racked up 320 yards of total offense. Army had more total yards, but it was the seven turnovers they committed that hurt them. UNT running back Jeffrey Wilson ran for 160 yards and three touchdowns. UNT had 302 rushing yards in this game.
Forcing turnovers is the main key for the Mean Green. If they can force turnovers, they can win the game. Overall, UNT has play effectively on both sides of the ball. Since running the ball worked well in the previous meeting, UNT’s game plan may include excess running of the ball.
North Texas is the underdog in this match-up. They have a big challenge in this one. But if they can keep it together and play hard, they can upset the heavily favored Army Black Knights.
Prediction
Army 24 – UNT 20
You must be logged in to post a comment Login