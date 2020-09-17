Haywire and The Ranch at Las Colinas Host Texas Cowboy Whiskey Dinners

Haywire and The Ranch at Las Colinas are both hosting their first Cowboy Whiskey Dinners of the fall season next week!

For $80 per person, guests can dine in or virtually experience these delicious dishes and whiskey pairings at Haywire on Thursday, Sept. 24 or The Ranch on Friday, Sept. 25.

Haywire Chef de Cuisine Skyler Gauthier and The Ranch at Las Colinas Chef de Cuisine Sarah Bell have created five delectable Texas-inspired dishes to pair perfectly with five favorite Texas whiskeys.

Each menu item was hand-picked from local Texas farmers, ranchers and distilleries to create the ultimate, once-of-a-kind dinner.

To view the menu items and paired whiskeys, visit Haywire’s Facebook or The Ranch’s Facebook.

Both events start at 6:30 p.m.

Those who choose to follow along at home can order virtual dinner kits that will be fully cooked with reheating instructions. Zoom will be utilized for virtual dinner guests.

Space is limited for dining, as both restaurants will be following all social distancing health and safety guidelines.

Reservations for Haywire will be accepted through Monday, Sept. 21 for Haywire and Tuesday, Sept. 22 for The Ranch.

To book reservations for Haywire’s dinner, please email: sales@haywirerestaurant.com.

To book reservations for The Ranch, please email: ranch.event@fbrest.com.