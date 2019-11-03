Harvick Wins at Texas

Photos by Mike Kolch & Dominic Ceraldi

Kevin Harvick looked good early, fought back from a pit road penalty midway through and dominated the final stage, leading 73 of the final 80 laps, to capture his third consecutive AAA Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway.

The victory secured Harvick and the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) Ford team a spot in the Championship 4 of the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs for the fifth time in the past six years.

Harvick moved past SHR teammate Aric Almirola’s No. 10 Ford on Lap 255 of the 334-lap race and, after a final green-flag pit stop, drove away to a 1.594-second win and trip to Sunoco Victory Lane. Daniel Suarez’s third-place finish in the No. 41 Ford led to a 1-2-3 SHR Texas sweep.

The balance of the top-10 finishers were Joey Logano (No. 22 Team Penske Ford), Alex Bowman (No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet), Martin Truex Jr. (No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota), Kyle Busch (No. 18 JGR Toyota), Ryan Blaney (No. 12 Team Penske Ford), Kurt Busch (No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet) and Erik Jones (No. 20 JGR Toyota).

The victory was Harvick’s 49th in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, tying SHR team owner Tony Stewart for 14th all-time. NASCAR Hall of Fame inductees Junior Johnson and Ned Jarrett are tied for 12th with 50. Harvick becomes the second driver to lock a spot in the Championship 4 after Truex.