HARD KNOCKS? MORE LIKE HARD WORK!

By Tamra Harrison

College students in New York at “The New School” James “JPatt” Patterson, and Ben “B-Roc” Ruttner met in 2008. Two years later they released their first big hit, “Dancing with the DJ”, and their journey was well under way.

It was of no surprise that these young men made their dreams come true so quickly. Having run into and had a conversation with the biggest “fan”; best friend of “JPATT” since grade school was nothing short of a miracle. The life these men experienced as boys are proof we are all capable of making our dreams reality.

Sponsored by both Spectrum and Pandora, this was an extremely intimate event that reached out to those directly supporting (THE KNOCKS) through their preferred Pandora stations. Not only talented in sharing their love and passion for music, it is clear of the gratitude recognized in making them who they are today.

People to match the feel, the beauty, and the event alike staffed the Hickory Street Annex, a beautiful venue unlike any other with its original etiquette of style. Providing the fans with that extra mile of their sense of worth.

Way to go “JPATT’” and “B-ROC”! Your dedication should and will inspire many! Reminded instantly at the dozens of friends that were told they too would never amount to anything, the smiles throughout including on stage were heartwarming.

It was an evening that many didn’t want to see an end to!