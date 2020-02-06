Guns N’ Roses Coming to Globe Life Field

Los Angeles, CA (February 3, 2020) – Today rock and roll legends Guns N’ Roses announced North American dates as part of their epic 2020 worldwide stadium tour this summer. The powerhouse performers will bring their uninhibited signature sound and dominance to millions of fans across the globe starting this March in Mexico City. The colossal Guns N’ Roses 2020 Tour will steamroll through Toronto, Chicago, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Lisbon, London, Prague and so many more. GNR will be the first ever rock band to perform at the long-awaited Los Angeles SoFi Stadium and will hit MetLife Stadium on the opposite coast, home of the New York Giants and New York Jets.
Citi is the official presale credit card of the Guns N’ Roses 2020 Tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, February 4 at 12pm local time until Thursday, February 6 at 10pm local time through Citi Entertainment®. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com. Tickets go on sale to the general public for North American dates starting Friday, February 7th at 12pm local time at LiveNation.com. Tickets are on sale now for previously announced Latin America, South America, and European dates.
The iconic rock heroes will show off their vast catalogue of hits on the road including “Welcome to the Jungle,” “Paradise City,” “Sweet Child o’ Mine,” and “November Rain.” Today’s announcement comes on the heels of the band’s first show of the decade at Super Bowl Music Fest that invaded Miami this weekend.
In 2016 Axl Rose, Slash, and Duff McKagan shocked and thrilled fans around the world after revealing they were reuniting for their now historic Not In This Lifetime Tour. The band brought endless energy to over 150 shows, playing for more than 5.5 million fans worldwide. Produced and promoted by Live Nation, the Not In This Lifetime Tour was crowned the third highest grossing outing of all time.
GUNS N’ ROSES 2020 WORLD TOUR:
Newly announced North American dates in bold
|DATE
|CITY
|VENUE
|Saturday, March 14, 2020
|Mexico City, MX
|Vive Latino Festival
|Wednesday, March 18, 2020
|San Jose, CR
|Estadio Ricardo Saprissa Ayma
|Saturday, March 21, 2020
|Quito, EC
|Estadio Olimpico Atahualpa
|Tuesday, March 24, 2020
|Lima, PE
|Estadio Universidad San Marcos
|Friday, March 27, 2020
|Santiago, CL
|Lollapalooza
|Sunday, March 29, 2020
|Buenos Aires, AG
|Lollapalooza
|Friday, April 3, 2020
|Sao Paolo, BR
|Lollapalooza
|Sunday, April 5, 2020
|Bogota, CO
|Estereo Picnic
|Wednesday, April 8, 2020
|Guatemala City, GT
|Estadio Cementos Progreso
|Saturday, April 11, 2020
|Punta Cana, DR
|Hard Rock Hotel and Casino
|Wednesday, May 20, 2020
|Lisbon, PT
|Passeio Martimo De Alges
|Saturday, May 23, 2020
|Seville, ES
|Estadio Benito Villamarin
|Tuesday, May 26, 2020
|Munich, DE
|Olympiastadion
|Friday, May 29, 2020
|London, GB
|Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
|Saturday, May 30, 2020
|London, GB
|Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
|Tuesday, June 2, 2020
|Hamburg, GE
|Volksparkstadion
|Saturday, June 6, 2020
|Solvesborg, SE
|Sweden Rock Festival
|Tuesday, June 9, 2020
|Vienna, AT
|Ernst Happel Stadium
|Friday, June 12, 2020
|Firenze, IT
|Firenze Rocks
|Sunday, June 14, 2020
|Berne, CH
|Stade de Suisse
|Wednesday, June 17, 2020
|Warsaw, PL
|PGE Narodowy
|Friday, June 19, 2020
|Prague, CZ
|Letnany Airport
|Sunday, June 21, 2020
|Landgraaf, NL
|Pinkpop
|Thursday, June 25, 2020
|Glasgow, GB
|Glasgow Green
|Saturday, June 27, 2020
|Dublin, IE
|Marlay Park
|Saturday, July 04, 2020
|Milwaukee, WI
|Summerfest – AmFam Amp
|Wednesday, July 08, 2020
|Philadelphia, PA
|Citizens Bank Park
|Saturday, July 11, 2020
|Detroit, MI
|Comerica Park
|Monday, July 13, 2020
|Toronto, ON
|Rogers Centre
|Thursday, July 16, 2020
|Washington, DC
|Nationals Park
|Saturday, July 18, 2020
|East Rutherford, NJ
|MetLife Stadium
|Tuesday, July 21, 2020
|Boston, MA
|Fenway Park
|Friday, July 24, 2020
|Minneapolis, MN
|Target Field
|Sunday, July 26, 2020
|Chicago, IL
|Wrigley Field
|Wednesday, July 29, 2020
|Commerce City, CO
|DICK’S Sporting Goods Park
|Sunday, August 02, 2020
|Seattle, WA
|T-Mobile Park
|Wednesday, August 05, 2020
|San Francisco, CA
|Oracle Park
|Saturday, August 08, 2020
|Los Angeles, CA
|SoFi Stadium
|Wednesday, August 12, 2020
|Atlanta, GA
|Bobby Dodd Stadium
|Saturday, August 15, 2020
|Tampa, FL
|Raymond James Stadium
|Tuesday, August 18, 2020
|Arlington, TX
|Globe Life Field
|Friday, August 21, 2020
|Indianapolis, IN
|Lucas Oil Stadium
|Sunday, August 23, 2020
|Fargo, ND
|Fargodome
|Wednesday, August 26, 2020
|Missoula, MT
|Grizzly Stadium
#GnFnR
About Guns N’ Roses
Following the group’s 1985 formation, Guns N’ Roses injected unbridled, unrivalled, and unstoppable attitude into the burgeoning Los Angeles rock scene. The spirit went on to captivate the entire world with the release of their 1987 debut Appetite for Destruction –the best-selling U.S. debut ever, moving 30 million copies globally. In 1991, the seven-time platinum Use Your Illusion I and Use Your Illusion II occupied the top two spots of the Billboard Top 200 upon release. Over the course of the past decade, Guns N’ Roses have performed sold out shows and headlined festivals worldwide following the critically acclaimed release of 2008’s RIAA platinum-certified Chinese Democracy. Six studio albums later, Guns N’ Roses are one of the most important and influential acts in music history, and continue to set the benchmark for live performances connecting with millions of fans across the globe. Guns N’ Roses’ are Axl Rose (vocals, piano), Duff McKagan (bass), Slash (lead guitar), Dizzy Reed (keyboard), Richard Fortus (rhythm guitar), Frank Ferrer (drums), and Melissa Reese (keyboard).