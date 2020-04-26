Guns and Roses Video Slot Review

The game was obviously designed with the hit band in mind, apparently created and released to commemorate their 30th birthday. The developers at NetEnt were certainly diehard fans and have proved it with this spectacular game that sports their name.

Guns N Roses is a 5 reel and 20 payline slot game that is fully loaded with incredible features and some very quirky animations. The highlight of the game at Slots Baby has definitely got to be the fact that the soundtrack comes straight from the bands albums. This is something very new to gaming as players will have the ability to actually choose which songs they would like to listen to as they test their luck.

Bonus Rounds and Payouts

The game sports a bonus round that can be triggered by landing 3 bonus symbols on reels 1, 2 and 3 during normal gameplay. It is a wheel feature but also has 3 different features that are combined within. Once having triggered the coin wins feature players will have the opportunity to activate the second feature which is called Encore free spins.

To do this all you have to do is win between 200 and 600 coins during the first feature, once accomplished you will be given 10 free spins as well as stacked wilds which will be evident on reels 2, 3 and 4, during this, players will also be able to win additional free spins.

The last feature is called the Crowd-Pleaser and certainly stands out as the best one. It is a simple pick and choose game which consists of 3 different levels, this feature is made up of 3 levels and players can win a massive amount of coins should they get lucky with their picks.

Additional Game Features

There is an overlay wild which takes the form of a cross and will randomly trigger and will substitute all other symbols, this is referred to as Appetite for Destruction.

Symbols – these include bonus symbols, encore free spins, legend spins, guns n roses logo, wild symbols and an appetite for destruction symbols to name a few.

Wild – is represented by the game logo and is incredibly useful, it will substitute all symbols except for the cross; the legend spins and the encore spin symbols. The wild will also turn into an expanding wild.

Summary

Unfortunately the slot game is not yet available to USA players but that won’t be for long. The fact that players are able to choose which of the songs they wish to listen to is nothing short of ground breaking. Guns N Roses slot game has a jaw dropping array of special features that are bound to keep even the rock n roll haters glued to their screens with the sheer amount of winning opportunities on hand, add all these up with the spectacular animations and this game is certainly going to rock your socks off.

Launch: 2016

Slot type: Video slots

Genre: Music

Software: NetEnt

Reels: 5

Paylines: 20

Slot volatility: Medium

Min coin size: 0.01

Max coin size: 0.20

Max bet:

RTP: 96.98%

Wilds: Yes

Scatter: Yes

Autoplay: Yes

Multipliers: Yes

Free spins: Yes

Progressive jackpot: No

Mobile play: Yes