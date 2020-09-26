Green Bay Packers vs New Orleans Saints Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Green Bay Packers vs New Orleans Saints

Sunday – September 27 – 7:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

Mercedes-Benz Superdome – New Orleans, LA

Records Before the Game

Green Bay Packers (2-0, 1-0 Away)

New Orleans Saints (1-1, 1-0 Home)

The Green Bay Packers have been lighting up everyone. This offense is averaging 42.5 points per game and looks as if there’s no slowing down. Aaron Rodgers has found the fountain of youth in Green Bay. Saints QB Drew Brees let one slip away last week with the absence of All-Pro wide receiver Micheal Thomas. The Saints offense looked mediocre last week. Let’s take a look at this weeks match up.



Why you should watch this game

You want to see the Saints bounce back with a win. On the other hand, you want to see if Rodgers can light that Saints defense up!



Why you shouldn’t watch this game

It’s the last weekend of the month and it’s date night with your lady. No football or sports, just concentrating on making your relationship stronger.



Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers will be the key for a Packers victory in the Big Easy! Rodgers has weapons and they will look to run up the score Sunday night. Running back Aaron Jones will get the bulk of the carries for the offense. Keep an eye on Davante Adams, he’s becoming Rodgers go to guy on 3rd downs. Route running is the key and Adams is one of the best. The Packer defense has to key on Saints running back Alvin Kamara. His ability to carry the ball and catch passes out of the backfield makes him a threat from anywhere on the field.



New Orleans Saints

Say whatever you want to say or believe in whatever you want to believe, but there’s nothing wrong with QB Drew Brees. So what if Brees had a sub par game last week, he always bounces back. Look for running back Alvin Kamara to get touches from the backfield as a runner and receiver. Wide out Micheal Thomas is questionable this week, so there`s a possible return for him. They key for a Saints win is stopping Packers QB Aaron Rodgers. When he has it going the Packers they will run up the score on any team in the NFL.



Prediction

I love looking at the over/under for games. I dig the fact that football junkies love predicting games. As I read articles and follow writers, I see that everyon’s picking the Saints in this one. Which poses the question why? The answer is plain and simple… Drew Brees! The Packers are putting up big numbers averaging 42 points a game. I’m taking the Saints!

Final Score

Saints – 27

Packers – 17