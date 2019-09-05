Green Bay Packers vs Chicago Bears Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

Green Bay Packers vs Chicago Bears

Thursday – September 5 – 7:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

Soldier Field – Chicago, IL

“We’ve been waiting for some football! A Thursday night party! We got Chris and Al and Pam… it`s time to get this thing started! Packers and Bears and the time is right! All my rowdy friends are here on Thursday night!” Man when your hear your TV blasting the theme song for the start of the NFL season, its time to put the children to bed and get in your seat. It’s time to kick off the new season. I love football season!

Why you shouldn’t watch this game

Your kid needs help with his spelling words and you are the spelling champion of your 6th grade class.

It’s your duty to get your kid ready for Friday’s spelling test.

Why you should watch this game

Green Bay pretty much sucked last season, they have a new coach and a new scheme to change things this season. On the other hand, the Bears made a huge turn a round and became a good team.

Green Bay Packers

If you’re a “Cheesehead” you know that the Packers had a lack luster year last season. Aaron Rodgers played as if he was tired of running for his life behind a makeshift line that got him beat up week in and week out. They cut their starting running back in Week 5, lost key receivers in the off season and gained a new coach. What’s next for Green Bay? Well I’ll tell you. First they have to protect Aaron Rodgers because Khalil Mack is leading a very physical defense for Chicago. The Packers defense has to get take-aways to keep the offense in the game. Remember Rodgers didn’t play a down in preseason so no one knows how he’s adjusted to the new offensive scheme. The first two quarters will tell the tell. Look for former Saints Tight End Jimmy Graham to flourish in this offense.

Chicago Bears

The Monsters of the Midway are back! The greatest defense to ever play according to football enthusiasts were the `85 Bears led by Richard Dent, Mike Singletary and William “The Refrigerator” Perry. The new look Bears defense led by Khalil Mack led the NFL in interceptions, sacks and fumbles last year. The identity of this team is its defense. But wait… there’s more! Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky had a Pro Bowl year last year. He’s blossomed into one of the leaders on offense. He passed for over 3,200 yards, with 24 touchdowns and 12 interceptions to win the division. Wide receivers Trey Burton and Taylor Gabriel will share the duties outside on their islands.

Prediction

ESPN is picking Chicago to win this game easily. They have the Bears with a 64.6% chance to win at home. I wonder if the Packers know about this? Well if they read this article (I’ll make sure to send a tweet), I’ll bring it to their attention. The over/under is 46.5 so your safe bet is take the over.

Final score

Chicago 30

Green Bay 21