Grand Opening Celebration for Texas Live! to Take Place August 9 – 12 in Arlington

Grand Opening festivities for Texas Live! will kick off Thursday, August 9 with national recording artist and Dallas-Fort Worth native, Toadies, performing on the Arlington Backyard stage. The celebration will continue throughout the weekend with a packed line up of live music and entertainment, events and activities for the entire community. A full schedule of events will be shared on Texas Live!’s website ( www.texas-live.com/grandopening) and social media channels on Facebook (@txlive), Instagram (@tx_live) and Twitter (@tx_live).

Thursday, August 9th

6-8pm: Grand Opening VIP Party (by invitation only)

7pm: Arlington Backyard and Lockhart Smokehouse open to the public

8pm: FREE Concert Featuring Toadies with Eleven Hundred Springs at Arlington Backyard

Doors Open at 7pm | Must be 21+

8pm: Live! Arena, PBR Texas, Troy’s, Sports & Social Arlington and a signature venue by celebrity chef Guy Fieri open to the public

Friday, August 10th

11am: Texas Live! opens to the public

6:05pm: Official Texas Rangers Away Game Watch Party

8pm: Concert Featuring National Recording Artist Bleachers with Special Guests Joywave at Arlington Backyard

Doors Open at 7pm | Must be 21+

To purchase tickets, please visit: http://bit.ly/txlgobleachers

Saturday, August 11th

11am: Texas Live! opens to the public

12:05pm: Official Texas Rangers Away Game Watch Party

8pm: Concert Featuring National Recording Artist Kip Moore at Arlington Backyard

Doors Open 7pm | Must be 21+

To purchase tickets, please visit: http://bit.ly/txlgokiptix

Sunday, August 12th

11am: Texas Live! opens to the public

11am: Family Fun Day

Bring the kids out for a day of fun to our FREE family event at Texas Live!. Enjoy live music and entertainment from Arlington’s‘ premiere family performers, plus arts and crafts, moonwalks, face painters, jugglers, puppets, sports games, giveaways, and more!

All ages are welcome to participate. Please RSVP in advance to receive a free bag of popcorn: http://bit.ly/txlgofamilyfunday

12:05pm: Official Texas Rangers Away Game Watch Party (*Game time subject to change)

Texas Live! is creating over 3,000 new jobs for the City of Arlington and Tarrant County including 2,000 new construction jobs and over 1,000 new permanent jobs. The district is currently seeking applicants for all types of positions from entry level to management opportunities. Positions include but are not limited to Servers, Cooks, Bartenders, Front and Back-of-House, Music Entertainment Specialists, as well as Sales, Marketing, and Promotional Managers. Please visit http://workforcesolutions.net/ to learn more information about joining the Texas Live! team.

About Texas Live!

Texas Live!, in partnership with the Texas Rangers, The Cordish Companies and City of Arlington, TX, is a dynamic $250 million world-class dining, entertainment and hospitality district opening on August 9 in the Arlington Entertainment District. One of the largest and most exciting sports-anchored developments in the country, Texas Live! will open between the Texas Rangers’ Globe Life Park and Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium and will sit next to the Texas Rangers’ new ballpark, Globe Life Field, when it opens in 2020. Texas Live! features 200,000 square feet of best-in-class local, regional and national dining and entertainment venues including Live! Arena, PBR Texas, Lockhart Smokehouse, Troy’s, Sports & Social Arlington and a signature venue from Guy Fieri, as well as a 5,000-capacity outdoor event pavilion, Arlington Backyard. Additionally, a luxury hotel, Live! by Loews – Arlington, TX, is currently under construction and will open in 2019. The first of its kind in the country, the flagship Live! by Loews hotel will blend sports and entertainment with first-class hospitality and superior amenities, providing a spectacular location for meeting, event and conventions, as well as a special destination for sports fans, visitors and families. Live! by Loews – Arlington, TX will feature 302 guest rooms, one-of-a-kind amenity space and 35,000 square feet of meeting, event and convention space.

For more information on Texas Live!, visit www.texas-live.com or engage on Texas Live!’s social media channels on Facebook (@txlive), Instagram (@tx_live) and Twitter (@tx_live).

