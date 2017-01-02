- Goodyear Cotton Bowl Preview
Goodyear Cotton Bowl Preview
- Updated: January 2, 2017
Game Info
#15 Western Michigan Broncos vs #8 Wisconsin Badgers
Monday – January 2 – 12:00 pm
TV: ESPN
AT&T Stadium – Arlington – Texas
Records Before the Game
Western Michigan Broncos (13-0 MAC)
Wisconsin Badgers (10-3 Big Ten)
As a football fan, this season has been a season to remember. Unexpected winners, losers and collapses. I can say that I’ve really enjoy what I’ve witnessed. One story that stood out was the Western Michigan Broncos. This team wasn’t expected to win their conference let alone go undefeated this year. Totally disrespected by the powers that be not being in the top 4 four to play for a national championship. The Broncos are looking forward to beating the Badgers and proving to the country that they can play against the best and win! ESPN, College Football Digest and the rest of the football world is predicting the Broncos to win by 8! Let’s take a look at both teams.
Wisconsin Badgers
The Badgers offense goes through Alex Hornibrook. The freshman dynamo has passed for 1,243 and 8 touchdowns. He’s the prototypical quarterback standing at 6`4, 219 pounds that can manage a game and convert on 3rd downs. Senior Corey Clement is a finisher at the running back position. In order to carry the ball in the Big 10, you have to be very durable. These two players will be the focus for the Western Michigan defense. If they can stop them they’ll stop Wisconsin.
Western Michigan Broncos
The Broncos are lead by senior Zach Terrell. Terrell will be a great third rounder in the upcoming NFL draft. He has a strong arm, great foot work with running back speed. He has 3,376 yards through the air, with 32 passing touchdowns. His 70.8% completion rate ranks him high on NFL GMs watch lists. Junior running back Jarvion Franklin is a beast to say the least. He has 1,300 yards on 241 carried with 12 rushing touchdowns. He’s fun to watch. He puts you in the mind of a young Barry Sanders. Senior WR Corey Davis has caught 91 passes for 1,427 and 18 TDs. I can’t wait to see them live! This offense is dynamic!
Prediction
Will Western Michigan beat Wisconsin or get exposed? I can only imagine the game plan for both teams. I’m going with the Broncos in this contest. It will be nothing less than a shoot out.
Broncos 35 – Badgers 32
