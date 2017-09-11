Goodguys celebrates 25 years of hot rodding in Texas with the 25th Summit Racing Lone Star Nationals

Three full days of activities featuring Goodguys AutoCross, Freestyle Motocross Exhibition, Burnout Contest and acres of vintage vehicles

Ft. Worth, TX – Goodguys has set the stage for a Texas sized celebration of 25 years of cool cars, cool people and good times!! Goodguys Rod & Custom Association is set to return to the Great American Speedway, September 29-October 1 for the 25th Summit Racing Lone Star Nationals, a fall hot rod gathering that has become a “must attend” event. Over 2,500 candy colored and chromed hot rods, customs, classics, muscle cars and trucks will fill up the giant infield of Texas Motor Speedway bringing hot rodding to the DFW metro! This event has become one of the “must attend” events on the Goodguys schedule and brings hot rodders from all over the US to the Lone Star state.

Goodguys events originate back to 1983, when official car nut, the late Gary Meadors and his wife, Marilyn, founded Goodguys back in the spring of ‘83 as a way to get car people and hot rod aficionados like him together to show off their cars, trade ideas, listen to some live music and have a little fun. The vision behind the Goodguys events was simple: to welcome all genres of American car enthusiasts with a lean towards V8 powered, low-to-the-ground eye catchers like hot rods from the 30s & 40s, lead sled customs from the 50s, Muscle Cars from the 70s as well as the new breed of American Muscle like 5.0 GT Mustangs, Z28 Camaros and more. What started over 30 years ago is now a strong, 20-event series that allows car guys to meet and hang out with car guys. The spirit of hot rodding is alive and well at the Goodguys events for sure in the generations of cars on display.

At the 25th Summit Racing Lone Star Nationals car lovers will get a close up glimpse of just how eclectic the modern day hot rodding scene is though in spirit – the Goodguys core message is unchanged after over 30 years – having fun with cars. Acres of 1972 & earlier show cars glistening with candy colors will sprawl throughout the infield of TMS taking many on a trip back in time. The sight of all of those classic cars takes us back to a simpler time in our history.

For those who have the need for speed, the shrill sound of rubber meeting pavement will fill the air with excitement as competitors in the Goodguys AutoCross, a closed performance race course, vehicle speed & agility meet to battle it out in a weekend long fastest-car-wins contest of speed & skill. Again this year, the Goodguys event season will showcase the AutoCross Shootout Finals qualifying at each event. The Duel in the Desert, the Final Shootout will take place at the 20th Southwest Nationals, November 18 at WestWorld.

For those die hard racing fans, we have some great talented and very well-known drivers in the PRO class. Two time Indy 500 winner, Al Unser, Jr and 9 time Pikes Peak Hill Climb winner, Robby Unser, will be racing for Team Speedway throughout the weekend. They will be available to meet and greet fans as well in the AutoCross pits.

Back by popular demand, the Goodguys Nitro Thunderfest dragster exhibition will bring old school drag racing to life! The Nitro Thunderfest has become a tradition at many of the Goodguys events! Watch as 4 front-motored, nitro burnin’ vintage top fuel dragsters and funny cars fire and roar to life! Drag racing enthusiasts young and old will enjoy the “cackle” of these resurrected pieces of automotive racing history! Bring your earplugs and join us for this blast of racing history! Nitro Thunderfest times are Friday at 1pm and Saturday at noon and 2 pm.

If tire smokin’ burnouts are your thing, we have added a new Burnout contest area to this event! Saturday and Sunday at 11 am the burnout contest will begin. You must go through tech and then you can compete!!

Again this year, we are thrilled to showcase the Freestyle Motocross show by Brigade FMX! This high flying thrill show offers event attendees the chance to see some of the best Freestyle Motocross exhibition drivers in the country. There will be three shows during the event: One Saturday at 12:30 and 2:00 and again Sunday at 12:30! Don’t miss this amazing exhibition of skill!!

For those who need to do some shopping for a project, there’s the midway featuring multi-million dollar custom big rig tractor trailers (a show in and of themselves) offering high-performance parts and accessories to budding hot rodders and do-it-yourselfers. Having the chance to interact directly with manufacturers has long been an appealing aspect of Goodguys events. Throw in a giant used car parts swap meet and car corral (world’s coolest used car gathering) and it’s literally auto-utopia for any red blooded American with motor oil in their veins.

There are fun things for the kids to do, too at the 25th Summit Racing Lone Star Nationals. There’s even a model car program sponsored by Revell that sends the little one’s home with their very own model kit forging big dreams to one day come back to the show with a life sized version. Plus the PPG coloring contest and other kids games.

Goodguys K&N Filters All American Sunday on October 1 offers owners of American made or powered show cars and trucks of all years to come inside the event to show off next to the 1972 and earlier iron. All American Sunday participants are eligible for awards, and can join in the AutoCross on Sunday. Registration for All American Sunday takes place on site at the DFW Marriott and Golf Club across from the Texas Motor Speedway, beginning at 7 am.

What started over 30 years ago in March 1983 in Northern California Is still true today. Goodguys events are all about cars…driving them, showing them, and hanging out with other car guys. Our company motto says it best…“Goodguys…cool cars, cool people, good times!”

The Goodguys 25th Summit Racing Lone Star Nationals gates are open Friday and Saturday from 8am to 5pm and Sunday 8am to 3pm. General admission is $20, kids 7-12 $6. Spectator parking is free. Visit www.good-guys.com to purchase event tickets or to register a show car. Call Goodguys at (925) 838-9876 for more information. $17 general admission tickets are available at www.good-guys.com until midnight, 9/28 only. Active and retired military will receive a $5 off general admission discount with their military ID card.

About Goodguys

Based in Pleasanton, CA – Goodguys Rod & Custom Association promotes and produces the world’s most dynamic automotive events. Founded by lifelong hot rodder Gary Meadors and his wife, Marilyn in 1983, Goodguys is the world’s largest hot rodding association with over 70,000 active members worldwide. Goodguys events feature thousands of hot rods and customs, tricked out trucks, mighty muscle cars and classics sprawled throughout venues such as lush fairgrounds, super speedways and large outdoor stadiums. The cars, vendor exhibits, the Goodguys AutoCross, live entertainment and colorful people create a festive atmosphere charged with electricity.