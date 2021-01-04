Golf Today Premieres on Golf Channel

STAMFORD, Conn. – Golf Today – GOLF Channel’s new daily studio program shaping the daily conversation throughout the golf world – debuts today, Monday, Jan. 4, at noon ET.

Shane Bacon and Damon Hack will host Wednesday-Sunday episodes of Golf Today, while Jimmy Roberts and Anna Whiteley will anchor Mondays and Tuesdays.

Golf Today will typically air 12-2 p.m. ET from Monday to Wednesday and precede pre-game tournament coverage from Thursday to Sunday on GOLF Channel.

Today’s premiere will feature contributions from all four co-hosts, as well as interviews with 18-time major champion and World Golf Hall of Famer Jack Nicklaus and Golf Central analyst Brandel Chamblee. Additional guests scheduled to appear this week on Golf Today include Football Night in America analyst Tony Dungy and PointsBet editor Teddy Greenstein.

“Golf Today represents a natural progression in our daily studio programming. At midday, we can lead the daily golf conversation with access to newsmakers in all time zones, Tour players on the range preparing for upcoming tournaments and live press conferences,” said Molly Solomon, executive producer, GOLF Channel.

The program will also feature regular contributions from a number of GOLF Channel analysts and reporters, including Jaime Diaz, Paige Mackenzie, Tripp Isenhour, Steve Burkowski, Ryan Lavner and Matt Adams.

Golf Today harkens back to GOLF Channel’s inaugural year of 1995, when the program of the same name served as the network’s original live tournament pre-game show.

In addition, Golf Central Presented by Callaway Golf makes its 2021 debut today at 4 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel, hosted by Anna Whiteley with Tripp Isenhour and Todd Lewis. Golf Central will continue to air in its typical weeknight windows on GOLF Channel and encore editions will air the following morning.