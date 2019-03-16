Golden Knights down Stars 2-1

The Dallas Stars opened a five-game homestand with a 2-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday night at American Airlines Center.

The Stars played well on the second night of a back-to-back and in their third game in four nights but couldn’t generate enough offense to get points out of the game.

Roope Hintz scored the lone goal and Anton Khudobin stopped 35 shots for the Stars, who fell to 37-29-5 on the season and dropped back into the first wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

Here are five things from Friday’s game.

