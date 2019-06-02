Godzilla: King of the Monsters Review

By Kyler Kuehler

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is a monster action/adventure film released on May 31, 2019. It is the sequel to the 2014 film Godzilla. In this second installment, the Earth has been at peace and Godzilla has gone back into hiding. All seems well until new monsters begin to surface and fight for control of the planet. When all seems lost Godzilla makes his return to stop these titans of destruction. Though, does Godzilla stand a chance or is the Earth really doomed this time around?

After watching the King of Monsters reclaim his thrown I would award him nine out ten stars.

Beginning with the plot I found it easy to follow and a fast pace to keep audiences on their feet. Having a fast pace plot gives the clue the film will involve plenty of action and it did. Since the film focuses primarily on the action the plot was going to have to be easy to understand. It never felt too difficult to understand even when the film presents the science aspect. Then again, that’s why you have characters explain that part of the plot.

In this film, there are both human and monsters to focus on. Yes, I understand the humans were not fully developed as characters, which caused pans by most critics. However, the humans are not the stars to this film; the monsters are the stars. The humans are simply there to make sure the plot is given proper explanation and any lectures receive answers. The monsters are what made the film worthwhile.

The monsters are what people came to see and these monsters look both terrifying and outstanding. Each one is given a proper introduction and receives plenty of recognition. Just how a monster film should be. Not only that, but audiences get to see what these monsters are made of and boy they are tough. Tough in their style and their appearances via special effects.

In a film like this, the special effects will aid or kill the film and in this case, they aided. Not once did they feel too cheesy or rushed; no, they were given proper treatment. From the appearance of the monsters to the scenery and of course the battles. They bring the film to life and made us feel like we all were a part of it. That is how a film must feel no matter what.

With another Godzilla film in the books we now can wait for more monsters to hit the big screen. The upcoming film Godzilla vs. King Kong is scheduled for release in March of next year. Until then… admire the King’s throne.