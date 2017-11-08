Would Georges St-Pierre vs. Conor McGregor be the Biggest Fight Ever

By Kyler Kuehler

Former welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre has officially made his return to the UFC when he defeated Michael Bisping at UFC 217 to gain the middleweight championship thus making him the fourth fighter to become a two-division champion. Ever since he left back in November of 2013 after his five-round war against former champion Johny Hendricks at UFC 167, fans and the UFC wondered if he would ever return to the sport.

Now he is back and holds gold again he looks to continue his reign as the most dominant fighter inside the octagon and to prove he is the best thing for him to do is to take on top competitors like Robert Whittaker, Luke Rockhold or Yoel Romero who are all great athletes with enough athleticism to give St-Pierre a run for his money. Matchups like these would help his career and rise back into the spotlight no doubt, but when it comes to gaining the spotlight back he must battle against the current face of the industry Conor McGregor, who has accomplished so much in his career and already become the biggest seller in buy rates where he has headlined four of the top pay-per-view events and even holds the record for highest buy rates in his second confrontation with Nate Diaz (UFC 202; 1.65 million buys, previously held by 100; 1.6 million buys).

When St-Pierre announced his return to the UFC there had been talks about St-Pierre and McGregor headlining a card that would be believed to draw in the two million buys president Dana White has been trying to achieve for many years. Well, now St-Pierre holds gold again and McGregor is wanting to get back in the octagon again it would make perfect sense for Dana White and the UFC to finally make this fight finally go down.

Yes, McGregor is scheduled to defend his lightweight title against interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson in the near future, but when an opportunity to make the biggest money fight comes knocking on the door you know Dana White is not going to let it slip through his fingers. Look at what each of these two men brings to the octagon.

McGregor is on top with his dominate striking and aggressive pressure that lead him to become a two-division champion at the same time, but would later vacate the featherweight title after not defending it for a year. He likes to bring the trash-talking to its finest, which would be very interesting to see what choice of words he will lay upon St-Pierre to not only try and play some mind games but make this fight the biggest fight in the history of the UFC and the sport of mixed martial arts.

But let’s not forget that St-Pierre brings some intense combinations of boxing, Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling, which have been proven time and time again to be a dominant combination and to see him use this against McGregor would be something fans would love to see.

Even the striking power and toying around of McGregor would be more hype to the fight as fans would love to see how McGregor would use this combination against St-Pierre and how St-Pierre would match up to this style. They are both dominate fighters so this looks like another war in the making everyone wants to see go down.

Now that all has been mentioned about this fight it becomes much clearer why it needs to happen and if it does it would be the biggest fight in the history of the UFC.

Also, if the fight does ever happen it would not only have the chance to break the two million buys in pay-per-view sales but be the biggest attendance record in history as well, so why not hold it at a major stadium where fans from all over will pour in to witness the biggest fight ever.

So much on the table in this fight and I really hope Dana White really considers making this fight happen because if he does not then why even have UFC if he is not going to give fans what they want?