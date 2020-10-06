Gary Patterson Named Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week

The Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl have announced TCU’s Gary Patterson as the Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week, following the TCU Horned Frogs’ 33-31 win at the No. 9 Texas Longhorns.

The Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week award honors a football coach who led his team to a significant victory during the previous week, while also embodying the award’s three pillars of scholarship, leadership and integrity.

The win at Texas was the 12th over a top-10 team in Patterson’s 20 seasons as head coach, a total that ranks third nationally among active coaches at their current school.

It was Patterson’s 27th victory over a ranked opponent, placing fourth among FBS head coaches with their current school.

Patterson was the 2009 Dodd Trophy Coach of the Year, one of his 22 National Coach of the Year honors.