Gameplay review of Immortal Romance

What’s better than bog standard romance? Immortal romance of course – it is the gift that just keeps giving after all. And when you add vampires into the equation things get really bloodcurdlingly exciting. Don’t believe us? Just look at the wild success of films such as Twilight. It just proves what the people love, namely vampiric love triangles. Never one to steer away from popular culture, Microgaming have immortalised the theme in the shape of a good old online slot. Immortal Romance is the result, and by Jove is it good – play it here.

About Immortal Romance and its Bonus Features

Fans of Twilight or Vampire Diaries will feel right at home whilst spinning the reels of Immortal Romance. The 5 reel slot has an impressive 243 ways to win, ensuring that a jackpot is never too far away once you start playing. However, it is Microgaming’s decision to incorporate a solid and evolving narrative that really makes Immortal Romance a tantalizing game to play. The slot has four different characters, one of which is a normal human lady, whilst the others are two vampires and a witch. What follows is a story-line that massively resembles that of Twilight (love triangle anyone?), and progresses as you play via the Chamber Of Spins bonus round.

This is also the site where big wins can really be made, but we’ll get to that – first you will need to know how to get to the Chamber Of Spins bonus round. Look out for the Golden Lion Door Knockers whilst those reels are spinning, these symbols act as the scatters, and will grant you passage to the bonus round if you can find at least 3. Once here you will get to meet the different characters one by one and marvel as the story-line developers. First off is the witch Amber who will reward you with 10 free spins, all under the power of a 5x multiplier. Next is Troy, a troublesome vampire who threatens to ruin the love story unfolding between the other two characters. This round gives 15 free spins with a multiplier of up to 6x. You will encounter Michael after this, the vampire most like Robert Pattison’s character in Twilight. He gives 20 free spins with rolling reels and a 5x multiplier! Last is the objective of his desire Sarah, and she is generous enough to give 25 free spins.

About Microgaming and Other Slots by Them

There is no matching Microgaming for aesthetic detail, narrative ambition and, of course, money-making potential. They are kings of the online slot industry, and for good reason too. Look to some of their other titles for confirmation:

Immortal Romance: Better Than Twilight?

We really like Immortal Romance because it is one of a select few online slots that actually have a discernible and evolving narrative to them. It serves to make the action that little bit more exhilarating, whilst also paving the way for a variety of bonus rounds. Top stuff!