Game of Thrones Concert Coming to Dallas

The Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience will be heading back out on tour in 2018. The tour was critically acclaimed on it’s initial run earlier this year, bringing Ramin Djawadi’s music and the world of Westeros to life in different arenas around the US. With new music, visuals and stage design, the tour is going journey throughout all of Europe before returning to North America next fall.

The Dallas stop is slated for Sunday, September 16, 2018 at the American Airlines Center. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit this link: Game of Thrones