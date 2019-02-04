Frogs improve to 16-5, beat OK State 69-55

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Behind a 20-point, 16-rebound effort by senior Jordan Moore , her sixth double-double of the season, the TCU women’s basketball team led from start-to-finish in a 69-55 victory over Oklahoma State at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena on Sunday.



Moore has now scored 1,298 points as a Horned Frog, moving her past former TCU player and current OSU assistant coach Ashley Davis into 10th on the school’s all-time scoring list.



Sophomore Lauren Heard was all over the glass on Sunday as well, smashing her previous career high with 14 rebounds as TCU (16-5, 6-4 Big 12) overpowered Oklahoma State (12-8, 3-6) on the boards, 45-32.



Junior Kianna Ray and senior Amy Okonkwo both scored in double-digits as well, adding 17 and 14 points, respectively. The pair combined to hit five three-pointers in the Frogs’ fourth consecutive Big 12 victory.



THE RUNDOWN

TCU started the game strong in the paint, scoring 18 of their 19 first-quarter points down low.



The Frogs held firm defensively in the second frame and only allowed Oklahoma State to score seven points as their extended their lead to as many as 17 points before heading into the locker room with a 36-19 advantage at the break.



Moore flirted with a double-double in the first half scoring 12 points and grabbing nine boards before accomplishing the feat just 28 seconds into the third quarter.



Oklahoma State continued to fight in the second half and was able to cut the TCU lead to as few as eight with 2:25 left in the fourth quarter, but a 3-pointer by Okonkwo, three free throws by Jayde Woods and one final basket by Moore in the closing seconds sealed the double-digit win for the Frogs.

