France humiliates U.S.A to win SheBelieves Cup

By Alex Al-Kazzaz

The French Women’s National Soccer team have won the 2017 SheBelieves Cup tournament. They defeated the U.S.A 3-0. Last year, France struggled in this tournament and finished at the bottom. This year they finished on top. Unfortunately for the USWNT, they finish at the bottom this year. A very disappointing and embarrassing performance for Team USA. The fact that this tournament was on American soil adds insult to injury for the Americans.

In the eighth minute, the U.S.A committed a costly foul that awarded France a penalty kick. Camille Abily was able to drill the ball into the net to give Les Bleues a 1-0 lead.

Just one minute later, France’s Eugenie Le Sommer scored to make it 2-0. It was just the beginning of a long and rough night for the Stars and Stripes.

In the 63rd minute France’s Camille Abily scored her second goal of the night to make it 3-0, thus putting the game out of reach. The U.S. could not attempt a comeback and lost the game in humiliating fashion, thus suffering their second consecutive loss since 2000.

The U.S.A managed to have control of the ball more, but they could not get the ball past the French goalie, who recorded four saves. France dominated on defense and did a good job of forcing turnovers. France ultimately proved they’re too much for Team USA to handle.

Now it’s time to move on. France will be participating in this summer’s FIFA Women’s European Championship. France is a potential favorite to win the tournament. Winning this tournament may have given France some much-needed momentum, but regardless, they need to practice and improve.

As far the U.S. goes, there’s a lot of work to do. At the moment, they look nothing like the team that won the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup. If they plan to go to France for the 2019 World Cup, they need to improve.