France Cruises Past Luxembourg In World Cup Qualifier

By Alex Al-Kazzaz

The French Men’s National Soccer team defeated Luxembourg 3-1 in a World Cup Qualifying match. France remains on top of their group with 13 points. They’re currently on a four-game winning streak in World Cup Qualifying. Sweden who’s currently behind France is coming off a 4-0 win against Belarus. France plays Sweden in their next qualifier.

This turned out to be a bit of a tough game for Les Bleus. While France came out victorious, it wasn’t an easy win. As terrible as Luxembourg is, they did manage to give France a hard time. France hadn’t scored until the 28th minute when Oliver Giroud scored to give France a 1-0 lead. Just a few minutes later France’s Blaise Matuidi pushed Luxembourg’s Daniel Da Mota in the penalty box, committing a costly penalty, giving Luxembourg a penalty kick, which they successfully converted to tie the game 1-1. Matuidi was also given a yellow card for that foul Less than two minutes later Daniel Da Mota committed a costly foul, resulting in him being given a yellow card and giving France a penalty kick. France’s Antoine Griezmann converted the kick to give France a 2-1 lead. In the 77th minute, Giroud scored again to give France a 3-1 lead to seal the game.

Kylian Mbappe made his senior debut in this game. He came in the 78th minute replacing Dmitri Payet and he played the rest of the game. At the age of 18 years and 95 days, he’s the youngest player to debut for the French National Team since Maryan Wisnieski debuted against Sweden for France in 1955. According to Ian Holyman, Arsenal Manager Arsene Wenger says Mbappe has similar skills to French and Arsenal legend Thierry Henry. Wenger even believes that Mbappe may be the next Thierry Henry. Didier Deschamps, the manager of the French team made the right call to call him up. He’s decided that it’s time to see the new and young talent. In other words, it’s time to see the future of Les Bleus.

On Tuesday, France has an international friendly exhibition match against Spain. Even though it’s just a friendly, France needs to win. However, it won’t be easy because Spain sure is tough. France’s next qualifier is June 9th against Sweden.