FOX Sports Launches Fully Reimagined App and Website

FOX Sports has unveiled its new FOX Sports App and FOXSports.com, completely redesigned to serve the sports fan of today and tomorrow.

The products marry design concepts that are unique to sports, with a robust offering of the best video, storytelling, statistics and live streaming. The innovations include a patent-pending Bonus Cam experience for enhanced fan access, starting with FOX Sports’ first-ever quadruple header to lead off the 25th season of Major League Baseball on FOX, Saturday, July 25.

Additionally, enhanced personalization gives users access to their favorite league, team and player content. Real-time odds, powered by FOX Bet Sportsbook, are integrated throughout the products.

“FOX Sports is known for innovation, and this forward-looking digital redesign marks a new era,” said David Katz, Executive Vice President and Head of Digital, FOX Sports. “Modern sports fans are passionate, engaged and uncompromising. Our bold, distinctive products provide them a fresh way to experience the leagues, teams and players they love.”

Key features include:

STORIES: Users swipe into the most important topics of the day, featuring multimedia perspective and analysis from the most important voices in sports. Driven by editorial sensibility and data-driven insights, each story provides a 360-degree view on the sports topics that matter most.

LIVE TV: Every FOX Sports game and studio show is available to TV subscribers with the tap of a button. Users watch in full-screen mode or flip vertically to get real-time stats, projections, highlights, social feeds and more. NFL, MLB, NASCAR, MLS, College Football, College Basketball, WWE, PBC, PBA and Liga MX, as well as all FS1 and FOX Deportes daily studio shows, are just a click away.

BONUS CAMS: Select games and events will now include patent-pending Bonus Cams, where fans can watch the live telecast while choosing between secondary feeds with different camera angles and perspectives. FOX Sports’ award-winning “Watch Party” concept features prominently here throughout the year. Fans can experience Bonus Cams for the first time starting with FOX Sports’ first-ever MLB quadruple header on Saturday, July 25th and in other sports throughout the year.

SCORES: Fan research shows a desire for easy-to-navigate score pages that are elevated within the experience. The new design simplifies access to the scores and schedules fans want. The date, time and TV network are featured alongside the key odds (spread, money line, total).

FAVORITES: Fans can personalize their experience by choosing their favorite leagues, teams and players. Robust content sections for all Favorites are accessible via the Explore tab.

The FOX Sports App is available now on iOS and Android devices via the App Store and Google Play Store. The new website can be accessed at FOXSports.com.