Leon Bridges at the Toyota Music Factory.

Photos and Blurb by Velton Hayworth
Fort Worth’s Leon Bridges played to a packed house at the Toyota Music Factory on Saturday night. Leon is a well-known and much-loved member of the DFW music scene, often performing with other local musicians in clubs around the area, but his fame has spread well beyond the Metroplex. His new album “Good Thing” has been a huge success, with the single “Bad Bad News” getting over 7 million listens on Spotify since its release on May 4th. (Leon has over 5.8 million monthly listeners on Spotify.)
Ask anyone who’s met him, it couldn’t have happened to a nicer guy, and the fans were letting him know how they felt last Saturday. From ”Smooth Sailing“ to ”Bad Bad News“ Leon delivered an energy-driven set worthy of any Grammy nominee (Leon was nominated for Best R&B Album in 2015 and best Best Music Video in 2016). Leon kicks off his tour abroad in the Netherlands (Down the Rabbit Hole Festival) with stops in Spain, Germany and Russia, to name few, before finishing up in London. Leon will pick up his tour in the states August 4th in Cincinnati, Ohio, with another 31 shows in the US and Canada before heading back abroad. I would highly recommend grabbing tickets to a show in your area before they sell out. I am sure years from now you would love to be able to say ”I saw him back in the day”. Leon Bridges Tour
