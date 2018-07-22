Foreigner, Whitesnake, Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

The fans were not disappointed with the triple bill of Foreigner, Whitesnake and Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening that took the stage Saturday at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory. Both Whitesnake and Foreigner have celebrated 40 years in the business and continue to put on a show that has the fans on their feet for most of the event. Whitesnake finished with two songs that everyone could sing along with, “Here I go again” and “Still of the Night”. Foreigner’s Juke Box Hero Tours next stop will be at the Pepsi Center in Denver on July 24th. This is a concert you don’t want to miss.