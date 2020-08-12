FC Dallas struggled against newcomers Nashville FC. This was the first game back with limited fans, about 2000 showed up to see FC Dallas fight a good battle, but came up short losing 1 to 0. Next home game Sunday, August 16th at 7:30pm
