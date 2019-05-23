First Financial Bank Honors First Responders at Charles Schwab Challenge

For the fourth consecutive year, First Financial Bank, N.A., invited more than 400 area first responders (police, fire, emergency medical) and their guests to participate in a VIP experience at the First Responders Retreat on the 17th fairway at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial.

During the event, First Financial Bank and Dennis Shingleton, Mayor Pro Tem and City Councilman presented First in Excellence Awards to select Fort Worth First Responders.

“Our first responders selflessly put themselves in harm’s way to help others and they have our most sincere gratitude,” said Marcus Morris, President and CEO, First National Bank, Fort Worth Region. “This day is to honor all first responders who dedicate and sacrifice their lives to protect and keep us safe. We are grateful to be able to host this special event and celebrate our everyday heroes.”

First Financial Bank presented the First in Excellence Award to the Hull family in honor of fallen Fort Worth police officer Garrett Hull.

Awards were also given to Assistant Chief of Police Julie Swearingen, Captain Heath Turner from the Fort Worth Fire Department and MedStar Paramedics Miguel Brito and Ryan Bader for their dedication and service to the community.