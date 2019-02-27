Finding Value in UFC 235’s Main Card

UFC 235 has talent spilling over the brim.

Jon Jones is on a journey to make up for lost time. Tryon Woodley is facing the best wrestler of his career. We have Ben Askren’s debut fight and Cody Garbrandt will get an opportunity to show why he’s still a top-ranked bantamweight.

Let’s use the UFC odds at Bovada as a baseline for breaking down the main event. They are one of the top online sportsbooks, you can learn more about Bovada here.

Main and Co-Main Match-Ups

Jones vs. Smith

Jon Jones apparently feels bad about letting his fans down with multiple suspensions. So, he has asked his manager and promoters to ‘line ‘em up’ in 2019. He wants to fight as much as possible this year to make up for lost ring time and reward his fans for being so loyal. This is respectable. The tough thing about that is his level. How many guys are going to be worthy opponents?

Anthony Smith is a 6-1 underdog, stepping into the octagon against Jonny Bones. As much as we would all like for this to be a highly competitive fight, it most likely won’t be. Smith’s character is commendable and his rise to the top can’t be denied. But he lacks consistency. We don’t need to spend half this article breaking down Jon Jones; we know that he is the superior athlete. Smith’s most dangerous weapons are his knees and elbows when he’s in the clinch. But as we saw with Gustafsson, Jones would enter the clinch swinging and exit with knees pounding and elbows slicing. He’s just to complete at this point for Smith.

Hopefully, Anthony Smith takes this fight deep, but the prediction is a second-round defeat at the hands of Jon Bones Jones. If you plan on betting this fight, the value is in betting the rounds. Take Jones to win in the second or the fight to go UNDER 2.5

Woodley vs. Usman

At Bovada, Usman is a +160 dog (Woodley -200). But you can find lower odds if you like Woodly to win. Essentially, Tyron Woodley is just a slight favorite. Which is surprising knowing how odds tend to move with public backing. Almost everyone on fight sites and forums is predicting Woodley to win.

So … I understand this. Woodley has the experience and of course, he’s the champ. But he has never stepped into the octagon against a wrestler who is a better wrestler than him (other than training with his buddy, Ben Askren). Usman is a beast on the mat but Woodley should be able to negate that fact (for the most part) with his fantastic takedown defense. A couple of years ago, Usman wouldn’t stand a chance. But he has grown a lot as a striker in a short amount of time. If you watch his last fight, he pushed Dos Anjos around with a stiff jab and flurrying combos. In addition to this, he has learned how to use striking to open the other fight up to takedowns.

Now, Woodley, like Jones, is a complete fighter. There is no other welterweight as well-rounded as the Chosen One and Usman runs a serious risk of getting knocked out by that destructive right-hand every time he tries to close in on Woodley while striking. That said, I think the public is underestimating Usman and he has a real shot at winning this fight. It is going to be close, no matter which way the cookie crumbles, but there is definite value on taking Kamaru Usman to win by TKO in the later rounds. If he can use his athleticism and jab his way into some takedowns, we could see the welterweight belt transfer hands.