Film Review: Point of Impact

Amid the COVID-19 stay-at-home orders, many Americans flocked to streaming services for entertainment as evidenced by Netflix eclipsing the 200 million subscriber mark. With that in mind, I have been scouring the streaming services and discovering random movies and watching them so that (in some cases) you don’t have to view them.

By Jay Betsill

“Point of Impact” is set in Miami and being released in 1993, it has the feel of a Miami Vice episode merged with the rash of straight-to-video steamy thrillers that were mass produced on the heels of Basic Instinct‘s smash hit run in theaters.

“Point of Impact” stars Michael Pare as Jack Davis, an honest customs officer who is dismissed and disgraced after a bust goes awry and one of his fellow officers dies. That fellow officer just happened to be his best friend and he is holding his boss Martin Cullen responsible for the operation’s failure.

In something that could only happen in the movies and pre-2000, Davis is sitting in a restaurant going through the want-ads in the newspaper and using the pay phone to respond to job openings when he is joined at his table by the beautiful Sandra Ficher (Lehua Reid) who says she has an idea for a job for him, gives her a card with her name, number and address and tells him to let her know.

Davis shows up to the gated mansion to find Roberto Largo (Michael Ironside from Total Recall and Top Gun) who, after a tour of the priceless art on display in the home, hires him to guard his most prized possession, his wife Eva (Barbara Carrera from Dallas and Never Say Never Again).

Before taking his job, Davis does his due diligence and learns that Largo has only one arrest on his record and the arresting officer was none other than his former boss Cullen. While on the job of protecting Eva from being kidnapped, Davis learns just how bad of a guy that Largo is while falling love with Eva.

What follows is a cat-and-mouse game where Davis is torn by his feelings for Eva and his quest to clear his name and avenge his friend’s death.

There are a few predictable twists and in the hands of an experienced writer and director, there’s a good story that could have been drawn from the basic plot. Alas, in the end, it’s little more than a B-movie action flick with a couple of soft-core pornography scenes thrown in to spice things up.

“Point of Impact” is currently streaming on tubi.

POINT OF IMPACT (Rated R)

Scale of 1-10 – 4