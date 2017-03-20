Don't Miss
- 2017 Marks New Era for Rangers Pitching
- Field Finalized for World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play
- Marc Leishman wins Arnold Palmer Invitational
- UFC Fight Night: Manuwa vs. Anderson Preview
- Blitz Babe Kaitlyn
- Dallas Stars Weekly Recap: Hitting Rock Bottom
- Dallas Mavericks Playoff Hopes in Jeopardy
- UFC FIGHT NIGHT: BELFORT VS. GASTELUM PREVIEW
- Blitz Babe Neda
- The Dallas Cowboys Free Agent Target List
Field Finalized for World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play
-
- Updated: March 20, 2017
Sixty-four of the top 69 players from the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) have officially committed to the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, which will take place March 22-26 at Austin Country Club in Austin, Texas. The tournament will feature the game’s biggest stars from around the globe in a rare match-play format.
The top four in the OWGR lead the way, including four-time World Golf Championships winner and No. 1-ranked Dustin Johnson, defending champion and No. 2-ranked Australian Jason Day, 2015 Dell Technologies Match Play winner Rory McIlroy and Hideki Matsuyama of Japan, who has already won twice on the PGA TOUR this season.
The field includes players representing 20 different countries from across the globe. The field includes nine players who have won World Golf Championships events (Johnson, Day, McIlroy, Matsuyama, Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson, Phil Mickelson and Martin Kaymer). Final seeds for the 64-player field will be determined on Monday, March 20. Players can improve their standing within the field with their play this weekend. However, a player who is outside the field cannot move into the field if they were to improve into the top 64 in the OWGR.
Rank Player Country
1 Dustin Johnson USA
2 Jason Day AUS
3 Rory McIlroy NIR
4 Hideki Matsuyama JPN
6 Jordan Spieth USA
7 Justin Thomas USA
10 Sergio Garcia ESP
11 Alex Noren SWE
12 Patrick Reed USA
14 Danny Willett ENG
15 Paul Casey ENG
16 Tyrrell Hatton ENG
17 Bubba Watson USA
18 Phil Mickelson USA
19 Branden Grace RSA
20 Matt Kuchar USA
21 Russell Knox SCO
22 Jimmy Walker USA
23 Brooks Koepka USA
24 Brandt Snedeker USA
25 Rafa Cabrera Bello ESP
26 Jon Rahm ESP
27 Charl Schwartzel RSA
28 Louis Oosthuizen RSA
29 Thomas Pieters BEL
30 Matthew Fitzpatrick ENG
31 J.B. Holmes USA
32 Emiliano Grillo ARG
33 Francesco Molinari ITA
34 Gary Woodland USA
35 Tommy Fleetwood ENG
36 Ryan Moore USA
37 Daniel Berger USA
38 Bernd Wiesberger AUT
39 Yuta Ikeda JPN
40 Kevin Chappell USA
41 Scott Piercy USA
42 Zach Johnson USA
43 Bill Haas USA
44 Martin Kaymer GER
45 Jeunghun Wang KOR
46 Kevin Kisner USA
47 Kevin Na USA
48 Byeong Hun An KOR
49 Lee Westwood ENG
50 Jim Furyk USA
52 William McGirt USA
53 Brendan Steele USA
54 Ross Fisher ENG
55 Chris Wood ENG
56 Andy Sullivan ENG
57 Shane Lowry IRL
58 Hideto Tanihara JPN
59 Jhonattan Vegas VEN
60 Webb Simpson USA
61 Thongchai Jaidee THA
62 Marc Leishman AUS
63 Charles Howell III USA
64 Soren Kjeldsen DEN
65 Jason Dufner USA
66 K.T. Kim KOR
67 Joost Luiten NED
68 Pat Perez USA
69 Si Woo Kim KOR
Five players who qualified for the event did not commit which resulted in No. 69, Si Woo Kim, becoming the last player to qualify for the field. Henrik Stenson, Rickie Fowler, Adam Scott, Justin Rose and Adam Hadwin are the five players who qualified and did not commit to the event.
The World Golf Championships Match Play event has generated more than $16 million for charity since its inception, part of the nearly $60 million raised for global charities since the advent of the World Golf Championships in 1999. For more information, follow the tournament’s social pages: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or visit www.worldgolfchampionships.com.
← Previous Story Marc Leishman wins Arnold Palmer Invitational
You must be logged in to post a comment Login