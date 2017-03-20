Field Finalized for World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play

Sixty-four of the top 69 players from the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) have officially committed to the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, which will take place March 22-26 at Austin Country Club in Austin, Texas. The tournament will feature the game’s biggest stars from around the globe in a rare match-play format.

The top four in the OWGR lead the way, including four-time World Golf Championships winner and No. 1-ranked Dustin Johnson, defending champion and No. 2-ranked Australian Jason Day, 2015 Dell Technologies Match Play winner Rory McIlroy and Hideki Matsuyama of Japan, who has already won twice on the PGA TOUR this season.

The field includes players representing 20 different countries from across the globe. The field includes nine players who have won World Golf Championships events (Johnson, Day, McIlroy, Matsuyama, Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson, Phil Mickelson and Martin Kaymer). Final seeds for the 64-player field will be determined on Monday, March 20. Players can improve their standing within the field with their play this weekend. However, a player who is outside the field cannot move into the field if they were to improve into the top 64 in the OWGR.