Field Finalized for World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play

Photo Courtesy: Dell Match Play Twitter Account

Sixty-four of the top 69 players from the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) have officially committed to the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, which will take place March 22-26 at Austin Country Club in Austin, Texas. The tournament will feature the game’s biggest stars from around the globe in a rare match-play format.
The top four in the OWGR lead the way, including four-time World Golf Championships winner and No. 1-ranked Dustin Johnson, defending champion and No. 2-ranked Australian Jason Day, 2015 Dell Technologies Match Play winner Rory McIlroy and Hideki Matsuyama of Japan, who has already won twice on the PGA TOUR this season.
The field includes players representing 20 different countries from across the globe. The field includes nine players who have won World Golf Championships events (Johnson, Day, McIlroy, Matsuyama, Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson, Phil Mickelson and Martin Kaymer). Final seeds for the 64-player field will be determined on Monday, March 20. Players can improve their standing within the field with their play this weekend. However, a player who is outside the field cannot move into the field if they were to improve into the top 64 in the OWGR.
Rank    Player                        Country
1          Dustin Johnson          USA
2          Jason Day                  AUS
3          Rory McIlroy              NIR
4          Hideki Matsuyama    JPN
6          Jordan Spieth            USA
7          Justin Thomas           USA
10        Sergio Garcia            ESP
11        Alex Noren                SWE
12        Patrick Reed              USA
14        Danny Willett           ENG
15        Paul Casey                 ENG
16        Tyrrell Hatton           ENG
17        Bubba Watson          USA
18        Phil Mickelson           USA
19        Branden Grace          RSA
20        Matt Kuchar              USA
21        Russell Knox              SCO
22        Jimmy Walker           USA
23        Brooks Koepka          USA
24        Brandt Snedeker       USA
25        Rafa Cabrera Bello    ESP
26        Jon Rahm                  ESP
27        Charl Schwartzel       RSA
28        Louis Oosthuizen      RSA
29        Thomas Pieters         BEL
30        Matthew Fitzpatrick ENG
31        J.B. Holmes               USA
32        Emiliano Grillo          ARG
33        Francesco Molinari   ITA
34        Gary Woodland         USA
35        Tommy Fleetwood   ENG
36        Ryan Moore              USA
37        Daniel Berger            USA
38        Bernd Wiesberger    AUT
39        Yuta Ikeda                 JPN
40        Kevin Chappell          USA
41        Scott Piercy               USA
42        Zach Johnson             USA
43        Bill Haas                    USA
44        Martin Kaymer          GER
45        Jeunghun Wang        KOR
46        Kevin Kisner              USA
47        Kevin Na                    USA
48        Byeong Hun An         KOR
49        Lee Westwood          ENG
50        Jim Furyk                   USA
52        William McGirt         USA
53        Brendan Steele         USA
54        Ross Fisher                ENG
55        Chris Wood               ENG
56        Andy Sullivan            ENG
57        Shane Lowry             IRL
58        Hideto Tanihara        JPN
59        Jhonattan Vegas       VEN
60        Webb Simpson         USA
61        Thongchai Jaidee      THA
62        Marc Leishman         AUS
63        Charles Howell III      USA
64        Soren Kjeldsen          DEN
65        Jason Dufner             USA
66        K.T. Kim                     KOR
67        Joost Luiten               NED
68        Pat Perez                   USA
69        Si Woo Kim               KOR
Five players who qualified for the event did not commit which resulted in No. 69, Si Woo Kim, becoming the last player to qualify for the field. Henrik Stenson, Rickie Fowler, Adam Scott, Justin Rose and Adam Hadwin are the five players who qualified and did not commit to the event.
The World Golf Championships Match Play event has generated more than $16 million for charity since its inception, part of the nearly $60 million raised for global charities since the advent of the World Golf Championships in 1999. For more information, follow the tournament’s social pages: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or visit www.worldgolfchampionships.com.

 

